Nuii Minia/Ment Texan Java Scandinavian Ice Cream 6X55ml

Nuii Minia/Ment Texan Java Scandinavian Ice Cream 6X55ml
£ 3.50
£1.07/100ml
Product Description

  • Caramel White Chocolate & Texan Pecan - Vanilla ice cream swirled with caramel sauce (5.5%), covered with white chocolate (32 %) with caramel and salted, roasted Texan pecan nut pieces. Almond & Java Vanilla - Java vanilla dairy ice cream covered with milk chocolate (34%) and roasted almond pieces (5.5%). White Chocolate & Scandinavian Mountain Cranberries - Mascarpone cheese ice cream with Scandinavian mountain cranberry sauce (6.5%), covered with white chocolate (34%) with crushed, freeze-dried Scandinavian mountain cranberries (0.7%).
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Depending on your choice, your taste buds could be whisked away to Texas, java or Scandinavia.
  • So, are you ready to choose your next adventure?
  • Rainforest Alliance People & Nature™ - Cocoa
  • Nuii® Reg. Trademark of Froneri International Ltd
  • Made with Cream
  • Almond & Java Vanilla and White Chocolate & Scandinavian Mountain Cranberries - Gluten free
  • Caramel White Chocolate & Texan Pecan - Contains Gluten
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end: see side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the EU using almonds from non-EU countries

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 portions

Warnings

  • White Cranberries & Scandinavian Mountain Cranberries
  • The colour of the white chocolate may be affected by the cranberries.

Name and address

  • UK R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • IE R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,

Net Contents

6 x 55ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

    Information

    Ingredients

    Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter^1), Cream (Milk) (10.5%), Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Scandinavian Mountain Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Mascarpone Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Crushed and Freeze-Dried Scandinavian Mountain Cranberries, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end: see side of pack.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gBar = 42 g / 55 mlBar % RI*
    Energy 1484 kJ/355 kcal621 kJ/149 kcal7 %
    Fat 20 g8,5 g12 %
    - of which saturates 13 g5,3 g27 %
    Carbohydrate 38 g16 g6 %
    - of which sugars 32 g14 g16 %
    Dietary Fibre <0,5 g<0,5 g-
    Protein 4,9 g2,1 g4 %
    Salt 0,27 g0,12 g2 %
    *RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Pack contains 2 servings---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13.5%), Cocoa Butter^1), Glucose Syrup, Roasted Almond Pieces, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass^1), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Carrot Concentrate, Java Vanilla Flavouring, Ground Java Vanilla Pods, ^1)Rainforest Alliance Certified

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end: see side of pack.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gBar = 42 g / 55 mlBar % RI*
    Energy 1610 kJ/386 kcal676 kJ/162 kcal8 %
    Fat 24 g10 g14 %
    - of which saturates 13 g5,5 g28 %
    Carbohydrate 36 g15 g6 %
    - of which sugars 30 g13 g14 %
    Dietary Fibre 1,3 g<0,5 g-
    Protein 5,3 g2,2 g4 %
    Salt 0,19 g0,08 g1 %
    *RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Pack contains 2 portions---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13%), Cocoa Butter^1), Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Roasted Texan Pecan Nut Pieces (3.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Caramelised Sugar (0.9%), Caramel Powder (0.45%) (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Butter Oil (Milk), Whole Milk, Salt (0.17%), Modified Maize Starch, Carrot Concentrate, Vanilla Extract, Malt Extract (Barley, Wheat), Gelling Agents (Pectins, Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, ^1)Rainforest Alliance Certified

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end: see side of pack.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gBar = 43 g / 55 mlBar % RI*
    Energy 1584 kJ/380 kcal680 kJ/163 kcal8 %
    Fat 24 g10 g14 %
    - of which saturates 13 g5,5 g28 %
    Carbohydrate 37 g16 g6 %
    - of which sugars 31 g13 g14 %
    Dietary Fibre 0,6 g<0,5 g-
    Protein 5,2 g2,2 g4 %
    Salt 0,40 g0,17 g3 %
    *RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    Pack contains 2 portions---

Very tasty and indulgent

5 stars

I found the full size lollies in this brand a bit too much; however the smaller size is perfect for a rich indulgent treat.

Good, but not as good as you-know-who

3 stars

These mini ice cream bars are a good option if you're already a fan of Nuii – the treatsize portion is great and it's good to have a selection of flavours! The reason I'm only giving three stars is because I thought the flavours SOUNDED amazing, but they all didn't quite live up to expectation. I feel that the quality of the actual chocolate coating and the ice cream inside is good, but not as good as the *ahem* other brand leader in ice cream lollies (you know who I mean...). I expected to like the white chocolate and cranberry best, but this was actually the one that lacked flavour and creaminess the most. The caramelised white chocolate pecan is definitely the yummiest! They're also very pricey in my opinion – won't buy them again unless they're on a good discount.

