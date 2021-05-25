Nuii Minia/Ment Texan Java Scandinavian Ice Cream 6X55ml

Very tasty and indulgent
I found the full size lollies in this brand a bit too much; however the smaller size is perfect for a rich indulgent treat.
Good, but not as good as you-know-who
These mini ice cream bars are a good option if you're already a fan of Nuii – the treatsize portion is great and it's good to have a selection of flavours! The reason I'm only giving three stars is because I thought the flavours SOUNDED amazing, but they all didn't quite live up to expectation. I feel that the quality of the actual chocolate coating and the ice cream inside is good, but not as good as the *ahem* other brand leader in ice cream lollies (you know who I mean...). I expected to like the white chocolate and cranberry best, but this was actually the one that lacked flavour and creaminess the most. The caramelised white chocolate pecan is definitely the yummiest! They're also very pricey in my opinion – won't buy them again unless they're on a good discount.