Mars The Ultimate Chocolate Traybake

Yum yum
Cake was very tasty but a little dry for my sons liking. But my daughter gave it the thumbs up
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1839kJ
Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Palm Oil, M&M's®^1 (6%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltesers®^2 (3.5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Galaxy® Milk Chocolate Drops^3 (2%), Glucose Syrup, Golden Syrup, Wheat Starch, Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono And Diglycerides Of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Butter, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Vanilla Extract, ^1M&M's® (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Starch, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colours (E100, E133, E160a, E160e, E162, E170, E172), Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Flavouring), ^2Maltesers® (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sorbitan Tristearate), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Wheat Gluten, Water, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Whey Powder (Milk), Vanilla Extract, ^3Galaxy® Milk Chocolate Drops (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract)
Store in a cool dry place, once cut store in an airtight container and consume within three days.For Best Before see top of pack.
Portion per pack: 15, Portion size: ~46g
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ ~46g
|/ (%*)
|Energy
|1839kJ
|846kJ
|(10%)
|-
|440kcal
|203kcal
|(10%)
|Fat
|24g
|11g
|(16%)
|of which saturates
|6.4g
|2.9g
|(15%)
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|24g
|(9%)
|of which sugars
|38g
|18g
|(19%)
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.9g
|(4%)
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.12g
|(2%)
|of which polyols
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
