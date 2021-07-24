We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mars The Ultimate Chocolate Traybake

Mars The Ultimate Chocolate Traybake
1x = ~46g

Energy
846kJ
203kcal
10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1839kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge cake topped with a dark chocolate frosting and decorated with sugar coated milk chocolate pieces, milk chocolate balls with honeycombed centres and milk chocolate drops.
  • An indulgent chocolate cake smothered with chocolate frosting and topped with M&M's®, Maltesers® and Galaxy® drops
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Box - Recycle

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Palm Oil, M&M's®^1 (6%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltesers®^2 (3.5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Galaxy® Milk Chocolate Drops^3 (2%), Glucose Syrup, Golden Syrup, Wheat Starch, Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono And Diglycerides Of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Butter, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Vanilla Extract, ^1M&M's® (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Starch, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colours (E100, E133, E160a, E160e, E162, E170, E172), Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Flavouring), ^2Maltesers® (Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sorbitan Tristearate), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Wheat Gluten, Water, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Whey Powder (Milk), Vanilla Extract, ^3Galaxy® Milk Chocolate Drops (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once cut store in an airtight container and consume within three days.For Best Before see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Using a clean sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action, keeping the blade clean between slices.

Number of uses

Portion per pack: 15, Portion size: ~46g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Importer address

  • Lightbody Europe,
  • 14 allée Coysevox,
  • CS 56 939,
  • 35 069 Rennes Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Freephone: 0800 952 0077
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ ~46g/ (%*)
Energy1839kJ846kJ(10%)
-440kcal203kcal(10%)
Fat24g11g(16%)
of which saturates6.4g2.9g(15%)
Carbohydrate53g24g(9%)
of which sugars38g18g(19%)
Protein4.2g1.9g(4%)
Salt0.25g0.12g(2%)
of which polyols---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Portion per pack: 15, Portion size: ~46g---
1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Yum yum

4 stars

Cake was very tasty but a little dry for my sons liking. But my daughter gave it the thumbs up

