Wicked Kitchen Blazin' Biryani 380G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 643kJ / 154kcal
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- A curry house favourite. Spiced rice and lentils topped with flame seared cauliflower, sweet potato pakoras, Tenderstem® broccoli and finished with coriander.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Onion, Red Pepper (12%), Cauliflower, Sweet Potato, Tomato, Tenderstem® Broccoli, Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Coconut, Split Red Lentils, Coriander, Desiccated Coconut, Green Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Lemon Juice, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mint, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Onion Seed, Turmeric Powder, Rice Flour, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Loosen lid.
800W 4 mins/900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (356g**)
|Energy
|643kJ / 154kcal
|2289kJ / 547kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|23.4g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|18.4g
|65.5g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|9.6g
|Protein
|3.9g
|13.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|2.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 356g.
|-
|-
