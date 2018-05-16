Petits Filous No Added Sugar Raspberry & Apple Yogurt Drink 4X100g

- Energy184kJ 44kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Drinking Yogurt with Apple and Raspberry Purees
- A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle
- - Petits Filous no added sugar bottles: the perfect Mess Free snack for your little rascal!
- - No added sugar drinking yogurt, Mess Free, keeps up to 8 hours out of the fridge
- - No added sugar drinking yogurt with Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy bones
- - A mess free drinking yogurt with no added sugar to help kids grow!
- - No added sugar drinking yogurt, naturally sourced ingredients, no artificial colours & flavourings
- No added sugar - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
- Mess Free
- Sport Cap for mess-free adventures
- Pack size: 400G
- Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy bones
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Apple Purée 8.3%, Raspberry Purée 4.3%, Carrot Juice from Concentrate, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Maize Starch, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- For allergens: see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°C
Preparation and Usage
- Shake Well Before Opening
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bottle. Not Recyclable Wrap. Recyclable
Name and address
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- Consumer Care,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- Consumer Care,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
- Fonthill Industrial Park,
- Clondalkin,
- Dublin 22,
- Ireland.
- Consumer careline :
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮ Bottles
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy :
|184kJ/44kcal
|Fat :
|1.4 g
|of which saturates
|0.9 g
|Carbohydrate :
|4.8 g
|of which sugars :
|4.3 g
|Protein :
|2.9 g
|Salt :
|0.11 g
|Calcium :
|120mg / 15% RI***
|Vitamin D :
|2.8µg / 56% RI***
|***RI: Reference Intake
|-
