We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Petits Filous No Added Sugar Raspberry & Apple Yogurt Drink 4X100g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Petits Filous No Added Sugar Raspberry & Apple Yogurt Drink 4X100g
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g
Per 100g:
  • Energy184kJ 44kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Drinking Yogurt with Apple and Raspberry Purees
  • A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle
  • - Petits Filous no added sugar bottles: the perfect Mess Free snack for your little rascal!
  • - No added sugar drinking yogurt, Mess Free, keeps up to 8 hours out of the fridge
  • - No added sugar drinking yogurt with Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy bones
  • - A mess free drinking yogurt with no added sugar to help kids grow!
  • - No added sugar drinking yogurt, naturally sourced ingredients, no artificial colours & flavourings
  • No added sugar - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • Mess Free
  • Sport Cap for mess-free adventures
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy bones

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Apple Purée 8.3%, Raspberry Purée 4.3%, Carrot Juice from Concentrate, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Maize Starch, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • For allergens: see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Well Before Opening

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bottle. Not Recyclable Wrap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22,
  • Ireland.
  • Consumer careline :

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮ Bottles

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy :184kJ/44kcal
Fat :1.4 g
of which saturates0.9 g
Carbohydrate :4.8 g
of which sugars :4.3 g
Protein :2.9 g
Salt :0.11 g
Calcium :120mg / 15% RI***
Vitamin D :2.8µg / 56% RI***
***RI: Reference Intake-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here