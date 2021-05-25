We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Olay Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream Moisturiser 15ml

£38.00

£253.33/100ml

Olay Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream Moisturiser 15ml
Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Eye Cream penetrates deep into the delicate skin surface around your eyes. Apply nightly to the skin around your eyes for 24-hour hydration. Retinol24, visibly smoothes fine lines, unleashes eye’s glow & evens texture while you sleep. It has a light, silky feel and absorbs quickly, going deep into your skin’s surface so you wake up every morning to younger-looking, radiant eyes. Our proprietary blend combines Vitamin B3 + Retinoid complex. This formula is fragrance free and free of dyes. Use Olay daily for 28 days. See true skin appearance transformation. Retinol 24 is suitable for daily use.
Wake up to younger-looking, radiant eyesVisibly smooth fine lines, unleash eye’s glow & even texture while you sleepOlay Retinol24 combines two of the most powerfull skincare ingredients: retinoid complex and Vitamin B3Designed to deliver anti-ageing ingredients up to 10 layer deep into skin’s surfaceSpecifically designed for the time when skin is most receptiveDesigned without any artificial dyes, perfumes and oils. Suitable for daily use
Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Retinyl Propionate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Retinol, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Niacinamide, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben

Net Contents

15ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use in the evening. Smooth productaround the eye area including under eye

