Rowntrees Vegan Strawberry & Blackcurrant Fruit Pastilles 143G

4.7(897)Write a review
image 1 of Rowntrees Vegan Strawberry & Blackcurrant Fruit Pastilles 143G
£ 0.89
£0.62/100g

Product Description

  • Blackcurrant and Strawberry flavoured Fruit Pastilles
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • If you're looking for a chewy, fruity-flavoured sweet, try the irresistible taste of Rowntree's® Fruit Pastilles. Every sharing bag contains a mixture of two of our favourite flavours - Strawberry and Blackcurrant. Still irresistibly chewy and now vegan friendly for even more people to enjoy! We're confident that it's our best ever tasting recipe!
  • These classic sweets are a great choice for treat time. And with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, you can feel happy to enjoy these as a fun treat.
  • Did you know that Fruit Pastilles are the oldest sweet in the Rowntree's® family? In 1862, Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionery company. Along with his brother, Joseph, and French confectioner August Claude Gaget, they developed the delicious taste of Rowntree's® in 1881. For more than 130 years these delicious chewy sweets have been making days more colourful with their irresistibly fruity taste and mouth-watering texture.
  • Have you tried Rowntree's® Randoms®? They're deliciously fruity gummy sweets in millions of potential random combinations!
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • A sharing bag of our fruit flavoured pastilles
  • Strawberry and blackcurrant flavoured sweets
  • Now vegan Friendly for even more people to enjoy
  • Our classic, colourful, chewy sweets are great for treat time
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 143G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juices (1.2%) (Apple, Blackcurrant, Strawberry), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Colours (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Gum Arabic

Storage

For Best Before End See Base.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love to Share
  • ...With Others
  • ...With a Movie
  • ...As a Treat
  • Know Your Servings
  • 7 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.rowntrees.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

143g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 7 sweetsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy 1429kJ383kJ8400kJ
-348kcal90kcal2000kcal5%
Fat 0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates 0.1gTrace20g<1%
Carbohydrate 86.9g22.5g260g9%
of which: sugars 60.4g15.6g90g17%
Fibre 0.0g0.0g--
Protein 0.1gTrace50g0%
Salt 0.23g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 5 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Delicious!

5 stars

I'm so glad these have been changed to a vegan recipe now! They still taste just how they were before. Can't go wrong with these sweets!

Two orange!

1 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

Bought yesterday, yummy as always, double the amount of strawberry and two orange?

Delicious

5 stars

Will buy regularly now I’ve discovered these.

For Red and Black fans obviously

5 stars

My 80 year old Mum doesn’t like the black and red ones, she always saves them for me - so I bought her a pack for Christmas :D

Great flavour, not as chewy

3 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

I bought this a week ago. The flavour was great but the texture was not as chewy as it was and that took away from the overall experience of the previously non vegan friendly sweets.

Great taste, good fuel for long runs

5 stars

They taste like non-vegan wine gums so I am very happy to have a vegan version without drop in taste or quality. These are my go to sweets for long runs.

Love this version, reds are the best!

5 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

Vegan, tasty, cheap, and lots of reds - perfect. Not a huge fan of purples though (although I still eat loads) - would loooove to see a completely red pack or red and green would be amazing!

Wow!

5 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

Thanks so much for making these sweets vegan friendly. Now everyone can enjoy them. I hadn't eaten one for 53 years. Delicious, mouth watering, very tasty.

The best flavours!

5 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

I'm so happy to find these! They are by far the best flavours. Great texture & taste. Perfect!

I was delighted when I saw these as these two flav

3 stars

I was delighted when I saw these as these two flavours are my favourite. However, I was a bit disappointed in them as they did not have the same tangy flavour as the same flavours in the normal assortment. I can't think why that should be, but I don't think I bother to buy them again.

