Rowntrees Vegan Strawberry & Blackcurrant Fruit Pastilles 143G

Delicious!
I'm so glad these have been changed to a vegan recipe now! They still taste just how they were before. Can't go wrong with these sweets!
Two orange!
Bought yesterday, yummy as always, double the amount of strawberry and two orange?
Delicious
Will buy regularly now I’ve discovered these.
For Red and Black fans obviously
My 80 year old Mum doesn’t like the black and red ones, she always saves them for me - so I bought her a pack for Christmas :D
Great flavour, not as chewy
I bought this a week ago. The flavour was great but the texture was not as chewy as it was and that took away from the overall experience of the previously non vegan friendly sweets.
Great taste, good fuel for long runs
They taste like non-vegan wine gums so I am very happy to have a vegan version without drop in taste or quality. These are my go to sweets for long runs.
Love this version, reds are the best!
Vegan, tasty, cheap, and lots of reds - perfect. Not a huge fan of purples though (although I still eat loads) - would loooove to see a completely red pack or red and green would be amazing!
Wow!
Thanks so much for making these sweets vegan friendly. Now everyone can enjoy them. I hadn't eaten one for 53 years. Delicious, mouth watering, very tasty.
The best flavours!
I'm so happy to find these! They are by far the best flavours. Great texture & taste. Perfect!
I was delighted when I saw these as these two flav
I was delighted when I saw these as these two flavours are my favourite. However, I was a bit disappointed in them as they did not have the same tangy flavour as the same flavours in the normal assortment. I can't think why that should be, but I don't think I bother to buy them again.