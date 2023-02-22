Meridian 100% Almond Butter Smooth 470G

Bitter and disgusting
When I opened it today, it looked like it had already been opened. I tasted a bit and it tasted disgusting. Not sure if this is as it had already been opened but it was bitter. I think I will have throw it away For the price, I expected better.
it's so delicious!! with the price i only buy it s
Absolutely delicious :-)
Almond butter + fruit = perfection
Couldn't love it more! I use it in fruit bowls, smoothies or a quick apple and almond butter snack. You can even try it on savory dishes. Wish almond butters were cheaper though...
Love it but often not available
