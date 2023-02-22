We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Meridian 100% Almond Butter Smooth 470G

4.2(5)Write a review
Meridian 100% Almond Butter Smooth 470G
£7.35
£1.56/100g

Product Description

  • Meridian 100% Almond Butter Smooth 470G
  • See www.meridianfoods.co.uk for more recipe ideas
  • At Meridian, we believe nature produces the best & tastiest ingredients. We roast with our skins on and only use 100% almonds to stay true to the taste of nature, providing a great source of natural fibre.
  • Proudly certified palm oil free, we believe that delicious natural nut butters simply don't need to use it. So we don't, ever! Oil separation is natural, stir and enjoy!
  • Our almond butters are naturally gluten and dairy free, contain no added sugar or salt and are suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
  • No Palm Oil Ever!
  • 100% Almonds
  • Plant Based Protein
  • Made From Natural Ingredients
  • We Don't Fly Our Ingredients
  • Pack size: 470G

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Almonds Whole Skin On (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut, Peanut and Sesame allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 3 months.Best before end: see lid.

Produce of

Made in the UK with non-UK almonds

Preparation and Usage

  • Try a Spoonful on Fruit

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • For enquiries:
  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

470g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)2688
Energy (kcal)650
Fat (g)56
of which saturates (g)4.4
Carbohydrate (g)6.5
of which sugars (g)4.0
Fibre (g)12
Protein (g)25
Salt (g)0
View all Peanut & Nut Butter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bitter and disgusting

1 stars

When I opened it today, it looked like it had already been opened. I tasted a bit and it tasted disgusting. Not sure if this is as it had already been opened but it was bitter. I think I will have throw it away For the price, I expected better.

it's so delicious!! with the price i only buy it s

5 stars

it's so delicious!! with the price i only buy it sometimes for a special treat

Absolutely delicious :-)

5 stars

Absolutely delicious :-)

Almond butter + fruit = perfection

5 stars

Couldn't love it more! I use it in fruit bowls, smoothies or a quick apple and almond butter snack. You can even try it on savory dishes. Wish almond butters were cheaper though...

Love it but often not available

5 stars

Love it but often not available

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here