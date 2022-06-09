Lykkeberg Herring Bites In Dill Marinade 265G

Best before: see side of cap.Do not use if lid seal has popped up. Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 5 days.

Try Them on Rye Bread or Mix with Sour Cream for Salads

Ready to Eat Try Them on Rye Bread or Mix with Sour Cream for Salads Naturally high in Omega 3 Matured & then marinated for maximum taste Quality Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024