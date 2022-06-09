Lykkeberg Herring Bites In Dill Marinade 265G

Lykkeberg Herring Bites In Dill Marinade 265G

4.5(2)
Write a review

£2.50

£0.94/100g

Lykkeberg Hrg Bites in Dill Marinade 265g
Catch area: FAO 27
Ready to EatTry Them on Rye Bread or Mix with Sour Cream for SaladsNaturally high in Omega 3Matured & then marinated for maximum tasteQuality Food
Pack size: 265G
Naturally high in Omega 3

Ingredients

Marinated Herring (Fish) (47%)(of which 92% Herring (Clupea Harengus), Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Sugar, Water, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (E330, E296), Dill Extract, Onion Extract, Allspice Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Net Contents

265g

Drained weight

140g

View all Salmon & Trout

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here