Pollen & Grace Mexican Bean & Sweet Potato Box 300G

Product Description
- Mexican Bean + Sweet Potato Veg Box
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- The awkward truth is that plant-based meals don’t always taste better. That’s why we’ve spent years perfecting our craft, cooking in small batches every day, so our meals are a symphony of flavour and goodness every time. All natural, ready to eat, and always really, really delicious.
- A Mexican-inspired salad with roasted sweet potato, brown rice, protein-rich black beans, beetroot, sweetcorn salsa + spinach, served with a smoky chipotle dressing
- What makes our chefs so good at what they do? They know that making meals in ‘small batches’ means making them at their best. By cooking from scratch with only the best, freshest ingredients, we’re sure (like, really sure) that every mouthful is as delicious as it sounds.
- ● 3 of your 5 a day
- ● 12g of protein
- ● Source of Fibre
- ● Energy Boost
- Fresh means fresh, and that’s final. No additives, no substitutes, no compromises.
- Getting your 5 a day shouldn't be a chore, it should come naturally.
- Eat Better, Feel Better, Live Better.
- 300g
- Gluten + Dairy Free
- Pack size: 300G
- Source of protein which contributes to a growth in muscle
- Source of fibre which contributes to normal bowel function
- Source of manganese which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Black Beans 27%, Sweet Potato 21%, Beetroot 17%, Corn Salsa 12% (Sweetcorn, Spring Onions, Coriander, Apple Cider Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Sea Salt), Brown Rice, Smoky Chipotle Dressing 8% (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nuts, Coconut Palm Sugar, Sea Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Chipotle Powder, Citrus Fibre [Citrus Fibre, Pectin], Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper), Spinach, Spring Onions, Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain other Tree Nuts, Sesame and Soya. For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24hrs. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Chef Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Give Your Dressing Pot a Good Shake as Natural Separation Can Occur.
- Ready to Eat
Additives
- Free From Additives
Name and address
- Pollen + Grace,
- PO Box 77636,
- London,
- W6 6NL.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 300g
|Energy kJ
|442
|1325
|Energy kcal
|105
|315
|Fat (g)
|2.7
|8.2
|of which saturates (g)
|0.3
|0.9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|16
|47
|of which sugars (g)
|4.1
|12
|Fibre (g)
|1.7 (7% RI*)
|5 (20% RI*)
|Protein (g)
|3.7 (7% RI*)
|11 (22% RI*)
|Salt (g)
|0.29
|0.86
|Manganese (mg)
|0.5 (25% NRV**)
|1.7 (74% NRV**)
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|**NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
