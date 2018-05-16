We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Fruit Salad Selection 435G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Fruit Salad Selection 435G
£3.35
£7.70/kg

¼ of a pack

Energy
214kJ
50kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.9g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Melon, grapes, strawberries, apple and orange.
  • Taste is sweet, although fresh and clean with tart overtones followed by the citrus aroma.
  • SWEET & JUICY
  • Pack size: 435G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Melon, Grapes, Strawberry, Apple, Orange.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children – always cut lengthways and quarter before serving.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

435g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (109g)
Energy196kJ / 46kcal214kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.0g10.9g
Sugars10.0g10.9g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children – always cut lengthways and quarter before serving.

View all Fruit Pots, Platters & Packs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here