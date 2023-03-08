We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Kiddylicious Banana Wafers 6 Months 4Pack 16G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Kiddylicious Banana Wafers 6 Months 4Pack 16G
£1.00
£6.25/100g

Product Description

  • Rice wafers with a hint of banana
  • Visit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range
  • Perfect weaning snacks for babies, rice wafers with a hint of blueberry
  • Kiddylicious snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from weaning for babies to infant finger food. We guarantee that our snacks will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours with different shapes and textures.
  • For snacks on the go we've got it covered. Have you tried our:
  • Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts Toddling 12+ Months
  • Kiddylicious Melty Buttons Crawling 9+ Months
  • Kiddylicious Biscotti Independent Sitting 7+ Months
  • Box - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Healthier snack alternative to other baby biscuits
  • Perfect weaning snack
  • Great finger food to introduce babies to solid food
  • Portion sized packs to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
  • Suitable for 6months+
  • Gluten free, dairy free, nut fee and egg free with no added salt
  • No, artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for milk intolerant, vegetarians and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 16G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Jasmine Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Apple Juice Concentrate, Banana Powder (5.4%), Natural Banana Flavour, Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols) Added to preserve freshness, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Eggs, Milk, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Lovingly made in Thailand

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Wafers are specifically developed for children from 6 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • The Kids Food Company Ltd,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Kids Food Company Ltd,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL,
  • UK.
  • kiddylicious.com

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

4 x 4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 4g pack
Energy (kJ)170568
Energy (kcal)40216
Fat (g)1.5<0.5
(of which saturates) (g)0.7<0.1
Carbohydrate (g)903.6
(of which sugars) (g)6.4<0.5
Fibre (g)2.90.1
Protein (g)5.7<0.5
Salt (g)00
Thiamin (mg)0.610.02

Safety information

KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Wafers are specifically developed for children from 6 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

View all Baby & Toddler Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Baby’s favourite

5 stars

My nine month old Grandson loves these

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here