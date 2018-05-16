Huggies Pull-Ups Trainers Night Boy 2-4 Years X32

Product Description
- Huggies Pull-Ups Trainers Night Boy 2-4 Yrs x32
- Huggies Pull-Ups Night Time Training Pants are perfect for maintaining consistent potty training routines at night. With up to 12 hours of night-time protection, your little adventurer will love wearing Huggies Pull-Ups. With a super soft and stretchy 360˚ waistband, watch as they start practising pulling their pants up and down by themselves in no time. These pull-up nappies are comfortable and flexible to wear - meaning your little explorer can wriggle in their dreams to their heart's content.
- Huggies Pull-Ups Night Time Training Pants feature an extra absorbent layer for all-night dryness and protection. With unique learning features and advanced technology, Huggies Pull-Ups help big kids learn wet from dry - the design fades when wet to signal if an accident has happened overnight.
- Huggies recognises consistency is important for potty training. That‘s why Huggies Pull-Ups Night Time Training Pants are perfect to use alongside Huggies Pull-Ups Day Time Training Pants for easy toilet training, both day and night. Help your Big Kid say goodbye to nappies with Huggies!
- All night protection - Our night time nappy pants feature an extra absorbent layer for overnightprotection. Help your kids maintain consistency during their potty-training journey, both day and night.
- Advanced technology - A wetness indicator in these nappy pants fade when wet to teach your big boys the difference between wet and dry.
- Huggies® Pull-Ups® are made by Kimberly Clark, the same company who proudly brings you other household favourites such as Andrex® toilet roll and Kleenex® facial tissues.
- Comfy and practical - Huggies Pull-Ups have our best ft ever and are easy to pull on and tear off. Perfect for fast removal for quick clean ups - so your Big Kid can keep jumping, playing, and exploring.
- Big Kid underwear-like designs, including Disney © Lightening McQueen graphics
32 x Pants
32 x Pants
