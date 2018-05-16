Smarties Milk Chocolate Orange Bar 90G

- Energy363kJ 87kcal4%
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with orange mini Smarties® (13%) (chocolate flavour centre in a crisp sugar shell).
- www.smarties.co.uk
- Get together with friends, family film night or just for a special treat - share the delicious colourful fun of SMARTIES® Block. Yummy smooth milk chocolate block filled with mini Orange SMARTIES® sweets.
- Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2006, SMARTIES® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy SMARTIES®.
- We select only quality, sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
- Enjoy our SMARTIES® Sharing Block as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Each SMARTIES® block contains six portions, perfect for sharing with friends and family.
- There are even more ways to share the Smarties® fun: Smarties® Blocks are also available in Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate and Orange - a chocolate extravaganza everyone will love!
- Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Cocoa
- Recycle
- I'm Paper Be Smart Recycle Me!
- Nutritional Compass®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Yummy smooth Orange SMARTIES® in a delightful chocolate bar coming in recyclable Paper Packaging!
- Experience the chocolate extravaganza of SMARTIES® Orange Chocolate Block!
- A deliciously fun and colourful treat that makes the perfect party centrepiece
- Full of Orange SMARTIES®, made using natural orange oil
- Coloured using food & plant extracts - no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Quality, sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Rice Starch, Glazing Agents (Beeswax White, Carnauba Wax, Gum Arabic, Shellac), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Lemon, Radish, Safflower), Natural Flavourings, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Milk chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Row = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
- www.smarties.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per row
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2178kJ
|363kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|521kcal
|87kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|28.0g
|4.7g
|70g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|16.6g
|2.8g
|20g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|60.1g
|10.0g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|59.0g
|9.9g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
