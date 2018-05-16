Wicked Kitchen Sea Salt & Pepper Pretzel Thins 120G

- Energy353kJ 84kcal4%
Product Description
- Pretzel snacks seasoned with sea salt and black pepper.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- New York inspired Baked, crunchy, vegan bagel pretzel shapes sprinkled with sea salt and black pepper
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a bag (20g)
|Energy
|1763kJ / 418kcal
|353kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|74.8g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|9.9g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
