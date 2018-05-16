Pret A Manger Bircher Muesli 450G

Product Description
- A blend of rolled oats with sweetened dried cranberries, vanilla pumpkin seeds, dried apple, dried apricot pieces, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon.
- Bringing Pret Joy to Your Home
- Inspired by our classic Bircher Muesli Bowl, our Bircher Muesli is bursting with apple, apricot and cranberry pieces, perfectly blended with rolled oats, crunchy vanilla pumpkin seeds and a touch of cinnamon.
- Deliciously fruity, with apple, cranberry & crunchy vanilla pumpkin seeds
- High in Fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Oats (70%), Vanilla Pumpkin Seeds (7%) (Pumpkin Seeds, Vanilla Flavouring), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apricot (6%) (Apricots, Rice Flour, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Dried Apple (6%), Pumpkin Seeds (4.5%), Cinnamon, Salt
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Peanut, Nut, Sesame, Barley, Rye, Spelt (Wheat) and Wheat allergy sufferers or Coeliacs. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Reseal bag after use for best quality.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- To recreate our Bircher Muesli Bowl at home, just mix 45g of Muesli with 90ml of apple juice and leave to soak in the fridge for at least an hour (or ideally overnight). To serve, stir in a little yogurt, add a drizzle of honey and finish with some grated apple, raspberries, and pumpkin seeds.
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Warnings
- Important: Although we have taken care to remove fruit stones, some may remain. Young children can choke on seeds.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 45g serving
|†% RI Per 45g serving
|Energy
|1553kJ
|699kJ
|8%
|369kcal
|166kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|4.0g
|6%
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|0.7g
|4%
|Carbohydrates
|55.6g
|25.0g
|10%
|of which sugars
|13.6g
|6.1g
|7%
|Fibre
|8.2g
|3.7g
|Protein
|12.3g
|5.5g
|11%
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.30g
|5%
|†RI = Reference Intake. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|This pack contains 10 servings
Safety information
Important: Although we have taken care to remove fruit stones, some may remain. Young children can choke on seeds.
