Knightley's Adventures Bath Milk Bubbles Blackberry 300Ml

Product Description
- Knhtlys/Ad Bath Mlk Bubbles B/berry 300ml
- Did you know...
- A group of zebras is called a 'dazzle'? And... that no two zebras ever have the same 2 stripes? They are just like our fingerprints, all different!
- Knightley's facts
- Knightley's Adventures are taking you on a bath time safari! With delicious scents.
- Interesting facts and hand drawn animals to make bath time that little bit more fun!
- Our products are gentle, approved by a paediatrician and tested by a skin expert. What's more, they are suitable for sensitive skin and vegans! These bubbles are blended with moisturising aloe vera to that super soft natures touch.
- Soft milky bubbles that smell divine and feel great! Gently cleansing and moisturising for an everyday bath time wash.
- Suitable for Sensitive Skin
- Dermatologically Tested
- Pediatrician Approved
- Not Tested on Animals
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Alalinate, Acrylates Copolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Lauryl Glucoside, Parfum (Fragrance), Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Add a splosh to a warm running bath and swirl around the tub.
Warnings
- WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
Name and address
- AFB Plc,
- St Albans,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
- AFB (Europe) Ltd,
- D.O. Centre,
Return to
- AFB Plc,
- St Albans,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
- AFB (Europe) Ltd,
- D.O. Centre,
- Balheary Demesne,
- Balheary Road,
- Swords,
- Co. Dublin,
- K67 E5A0,
- ROI.
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
