Cadbury Dairy Milk Multipack 10X27.2G

£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

New

Each 27.2 g contains
  • Energy607 kJ 145 kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.2 g
    12%
  • Saturates4.8 g
    24%
  • Sugars15 g
    17%
  • Salt0.06 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2230 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1 bar = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • To improve the lives of Cocoa Farmers & our environment
  • By eating Dairy Milk, you've been encouraging environmental sustainability
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • The Classic Creamy Taste
  • 145 Calories per Bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 272G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x bar = 1 Portion. 10 portions per pack. 10 x 27.2 g bars

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 27.2g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (27.2 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2230 kJ607 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal145 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 30 g8.2 g70 g
of which Saturates 18 g4.8 g20 g
Carbohydrate 57 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars 56 g15 g90 g
Fibre 2.1 g0.6 g-
Protein 7.4 g2.0 g50 g
Salt 0.24 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
