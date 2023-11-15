We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie Colour Mate Hair Conditioner 200ml

4.7(319)
£4.85

£2.42/100ml

Colour us obsessed, but we say coloured hair should always be at its most brilliant. Our colour-protecting Aussie Bonza Colour Conditioner adds extra ‘zing’ and ‘ping’ to coloured hair, leaving it brilliantly bright and va-va-va-vibrant. The vegan and cruelty free formula is infused with Australian Wild Peach extract, and leaves hair smelling divine. Whatever its shade, your hair will thank you!
COLOUR-PROTECTING BRILLIANCE: Conditioner that protects while upping the "oomph" of coloured hairPROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Formula free from animal-derived ingredientsICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineDON'T JUST USE ME ONCE: Bottle made from recyclable plasticINFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Wild Peach extractA IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY conditioned hair
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Limonene, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Santalum Acuminatum Fruit Extract

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Once shampooed with Aussie Bonza Colour shampoo (we hope you have), work a generous dollop through wet hair and then rinse out. Then watch other coloured hair go green with envy!

