Tesco Organic 2 Beef Quarter Pounders 227G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 958kJ / 229kcal
Product Description
- 2 Seasoned organic beef quarter pounder burgers.
- Lightly seasoned, and finely ground for succulence.
- Pack size: 227G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Organic Beef (95%), Organic Potato Starch, Sea Salt**, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Pimento.
** Denotes non-organic ingredient.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made using fresh and frozen meat
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbeque effect, cook as per guidelines above, then place on the barbeque for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: GRILL 14-16 mins Place under a pre-heated medium-high grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
227g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (101g**)
|Energy
|958kJ / 229kcal
|967kJ / 232kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|24.2g
|24.4g
|Salt
|0.94g
|0.95g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 227g typically weighs 202g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
