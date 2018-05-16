Tesco Finest Goats Cheese & Roasted Pepper Quiche 420G

- Energy986kJ 236kcal12%
- Fat13.6g19%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 225kcal
Product Description
- Mild Cheddar cheese and herbs baked with eggs and double cream on a tomato sauce layer in a butter enriched shortcrust pastry case, topped with medium fat soft goat's cheese discs and red peppers.
- Butter enriched pastry deep filled with rich double cream and Cheddar, finished with red pepper and goat's cheese.
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Pepper (10%), Medium Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (6%), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Double Cream (Milk), Fromage Frais (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Maize Flour, Tomato Pur??e, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Pur??e, Sugar, Parsley, Basil, Thyme, Salt, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Preparation and Usage
Can be served hot or cold.
For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
420g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a quiche (105g)
|Energy
|939kJ / 225kcal
|986kJ / 236kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|13.6g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|19.5g
|20.5g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|7.1g
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021