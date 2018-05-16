Nestle Shreddies The Simple One 460G

- Energy617kJ 146kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1542kJ
Product Description
- Whole Wheat Cereal
- It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Authentic Reviews
- Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
- Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
- Made with Four Simple Ingredients Wheat, Sweetened with Banana Puree & Date Syrup; and a Pinch of Salt and There is Less Than 5% Sugar as Always 4 Layers of Satisfyingly Tasty Wheat Soggy in Milk? Never! We are Better Than That!
- Contains Whole Grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours or flavours
- What is Whole Grain?
- Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
- Core (Only Found in Whole Grain)
- Fibre Rich Bran Layer
- Starchy Centre
- Good to Know
- To produce 100g of this product we have used 107.7g of Whole Grain.
- On Your Side!
- Keep it Simple
- Just 4 Ingredients
- Never Soggy
- 4 Hefty Layers of Wheat to Fight Off Milk
- Not Flakey
- Tough Squares of Fibre
- Assured Food Standards - Wheat
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Don't Forget to Recycle
- Please recycle your box and bag, your bag can be recycled with carrier bags at large supermarkets.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Whole grain no.1 ingredient
- 4 Simple Ingredients
- Less Than 5% Sugar
- A Source of Protein
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 460G
- A Source of Protein
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat (107.7%), Banana Puree (7.0%), Date Syrup (3.5%), Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
- 125ml of Milk
- A Glass of Water
- Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-Day
- What's the suggested Portion Size?
- Kids 25-30g
- Adults 30-45g
Number of uses
11 Servings in This Pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at larger stores Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Tell Us What You Think:
- 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- www.nestlecereals.co.uk
Net Contents
460g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g serving
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1542kJ
|617kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|365kcal
|146kcal
|2000kcal
|7%
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.8g
|70g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|20g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|68.9g
|27.5g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|1.9g
|90g
|2%
|Fibre
|11.8g
|4.7g
|Protein
|12.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.12g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
