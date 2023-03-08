Kiddylicious Banana Mango Smoothie Melts 4X6g
Product Description
- Banana, mango and passion fruit whizzed and freeze dried into melt-in-your-mouth snacks
- Amazing Taste is at the Heart of Everything We Create
- Our snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from supported sitters to busy toddlers and we guarantee it will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours and different textures.
- Packed in perfect snack sized portions, these delicious Smoothie Melts are 100% fruit and great for little ones learning to self-feed. A delicious snack wherever you are and great in home baking too.
- Bananas sourced from non-EU countries.
- It's delicious
- 1 of 5 a day
- Lactose free
- No preservatives
- Suitable for 12 months+ to grown ups
- Crunchy, melty, fruity bites
- Packed with real fruit
- No, lactose, nuts or egg
- No, added salt, artificial flavours or colours
- No! added preservatives
- Suitable for... lactose intolerant, vegetarians
- Pack size: 24G
Information
Ingredients
Banana Purée, Mango Purée, Passion Fruit Purée, An average of 305g of Banana, 180g of Mango and 15g of Passion Fruit have been used to prepare 100g of Banana, Mango & Passion Fruit Smoothie Melts
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- These Smoothie Melts will go soft if left uneaten in an open bag - so be quick, eat them up fast!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Return to
- kiddylicious.com
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
4 x 6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|1534
|92
|Energy (kcal)
|362
|22
|Fat (g)
|1.3
|<0.5
|(of which saturates) (g)
|0.3
|<0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|77
|4.6
|(of which sugars) (g)*
|69
|4.1
|Fibre (g)
|9.2
|0.6
|Protein (g)
|4.4
|<0.5
|Salt (g)
|0.02
|<0.01
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
