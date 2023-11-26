Tesco Adult Dog Mixed Selection in Jelly Pouches 12x100g

Composition:

With Beef in Jelly:

Meat and Animal Derivatives (41%, including 4% Beef), Minerals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars.



Additives (for all varieties):

Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Vitamin E 12 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12 mg.

Technological Additives per kg: Cassia Gum 1.7g.



Analytical Constituents (for all varieties)

Protein 8.0%

Crude Fibre 0.5%

Fat Content 5.5%

Inorganic Matter 2.0%

Moisture 82.0%

Calcium 0.3%

Omega 6 1.0%

Calories 85 per 100g