Kiddylicious Strawberry & Apple Fruity Drops 4X16g

Product Description
- Apple & strawberry concentrates and pumpkin purée fruit drops
- Visit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range
- Kiddylicious 3+ years snacks have been made especially with your little pre-schoolers in mind.
- Packed with lots of fruits and veggies. they'll provide the perfect top up for your growing little ones with lots of choice to crunch and munch.
- Our juicy Fruity Drops come in easy to pour or pick pouches for a delicious snack that's also high in fibre.
- Kids fruit snacks
- Welcome to Kiddylicious where we create fun, tasty snacks for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers everywhere. Kiddylicious 3+ years snacks have been made especially with your little pre-schoolers in mind. Packed with lots of fruits and veggies, they'll provide the perfect top up for your growing little ones with lots of choice to crunch and munch. For other tasty 3+ years snacks, have you tried our: Kiddylicious Popped Hoops 3+ years Kiddylicious Veggie Buttons 3+ years
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Apple sourced from EU and non-EU countries.
- Fruity Drops made with 96% fruit
- High in fibre
- No gluten, milk, nuts or egg
- Packed in snack-sized portions to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
- Suitable for 3+ years
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 64G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
96% Fruit (Apple Juice Concentrate (42%), Apple Purée Concentrate (42%), Strawberry Purée Concentrate (7%), Pumpkin Purée (5%)), Citrus Fibre, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Milk, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the EU
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE:
- Kiddylicious Fruity Drops are specifically developed for children from 3 years. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
- Lotus Bakeries Corporate NV,
Return to
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
- kiddylicious.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
4 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|1354
|217
|Energy (kcal)
|320
|51
|Fat (g)
|1.3
|0.2
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2
|0.03
|Carbohydrate (g)
|68
|11
|of which sugars (g)*
|65
|10
|Fibre (g)
|8.3
|1.3
|Protein (g)
|1.8
|0.3
|Salt (g)
|<0.2
|<0.1
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruity Drops are specifically developed for children from 3 years. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.