*Pret* Plain Vegan Croissants 360G

£ 3.00
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • 6 frozen vegan croissants using shea butter, ready to bake.
  • Bringing Pret Joy to Your Home
  • Our Vegan Croissants, for you to enjoy, freshly baked at home.
  • Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
  • Under license from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited. Pret® is the registered trade mark of Pret A Manger (Europ) Limited.
  • Our vegan take on our classic croissant, light & fabulously flaky
  • Ready to Bake
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Shea Butter (17%), Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes

Allergy Information

  • Made to a vegan recipe. Not suitable for Nut, Sesame, Egg, Milk and Soya allergy sufferers. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best quality do not defrost.Use within the following periods Star marked frozen food compartments: * 1 week ** 1 month *** Until 'best before end' date **** Until 'best before end' date

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 for 25 minutes.
Remove all packaging. Place croissants evenly on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper and bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. For best quality, allow to cool slightly before serving.

Produce of

Packed in France

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 croissants

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • EU:

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • pret.co.uk

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOnce baked Per 100gonce baked Per croissant% RI Per croissant†RI
Energy 1663kJ832kJ10%8400
-399kcal199kcal2000
Fat 25.0g12.0g17%70
of which saturates 11.0g5.3g27%20
Carbohydrates 36.3g18.1g7%260
of which sugars 2.7g1.4g2%90
Fibre 1.2g0.6g
Protein 7.7g3.9g8%50
Salt 0.66g0.33g5%6
†RI = Reference Intake----
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
This pack contains 6 croissants----

