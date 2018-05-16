Pret* Plain Vegan Croissants 360G

Product Description
- 6 frozen vegan croissants using shea butter, ready to bake.
- Bringing Pret Joy to Your Home
- Our Vegan Croissants, for you to enjoy, freshly baked at home.
- Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- Under license from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited. Pret® is the registered trade mark of Pret A Manger (Europ) Limited.
- Our vegan take on our classic croissant, light & fabulously flaky
- Ready to Bake
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Shea Butter (17%), Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes
Allergy Information
- Made to a vegan recipe. Not suitable for Nut, Sesame, Egg, Milk and Soya allergy sufferers. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best quality do not defrost.Use within the following periods Star marked frozen food compartments: * 1 week ** 1 month *** Until 'best before end' date **** Until 'best before end' date
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 for 25 minutes.
Remove all packaging. Place croissants evenly on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper and bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. For best quality, allow to cool slightly before serving.
Produce of
Packed in France
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 croissants
Name and address
- Packed for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- EU:
Return to
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- pret.co.uk
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Once baked Per 100g
|once baked Per croissant
|% RI Per croissant
|†RI
|Energy
|1663kJ
|832kJ
|10%
|8400
|-
|399kcal
|199kcal
|2000
|Fat
|25.0g
|12.0g
|17%
|70
|of which saturates
|11.0g
|5.3g
|27%
|20
|Carbohydrates
|36.3g
|18.1g
|7%
|260
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|1.4g
|2%
|90
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|7.7g
|3.9g
|8%
|50
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.33g
|5%
|6
†RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 6 croissants
|-
|-
|-
|-
