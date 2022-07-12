Hipp Kids Soft & Smooth All In One Wash 200Ml

influenster box
A HIPP Customer
I think that it is great I gave it away as a gift and I definitely think its great the cute faces make it more fun for tiny kids during bath time think the one improvement is that i would make more of a variety but overall I am satisfied with this
All in one
A HIPP Customer
Got this sent to review & My granddaughter loved it, her very own cute bottle of all in one wash.. cap easy enough for her to flip to open which she enjoyed doing, smells good tooHiPP Kids Soft & Smooth All-in-One Wash Seal 200ml
Amazing
A HIPP Customer
Once again it's such a great idea to have such fun looking packaging! This all in one wash is with no tears formula, gentle, smells nice and leaves a fresh feeling after the bath. love it!
Gentle from head to toe
A HIPP Customer
This is such a beautiful product. The silky smooth gel textured wash is a super all-in-one which saves you having to switch between a body wash and a shampoo as it really is gentle enough to use from head to toe, with a no tears formula. It has a light satiny soft lather which applies so smoothly to the little ones skin, making the skin feel soft and soothed, with a gorgeous delicate scent which lingers nicely on their skin. It also leaves a lovely freshness so they not only look clean, they really feel clean. We love that it's kind to even the most sensitive skin and is specifically designed for precious skin.
smooth and soft
A HIPP Customer
The All -in-one wash is a really good product and so is the entire kids/toddler hipp range. Just like the name states, it makes the skin feel super smooth & soft and the bottle is just too adorable. Love how it looks on the bathroom shelve too.
Amazing
A HIPP Customer
I loved using this on my child's. It's all in one wash and can be used on body as well as the hairs. The packaging is great and the product itself is really good. I am really satisfied
Brilliant product
A HIPP Customer
My little boy and I both enjoyed using this. It comes in a cute container making my little know it's especially for him. When applied it becomes really foamy with a rich lather and it smells gorgeous. It can also be used for the hair too leaving it smelling fresh and clean. It especially has the no tears formula which makes it even better. Definitely recommend this and I will be buying it again!
got my seal of approval.
A HIPP Customer
We've been trying the Hipp 'free from' range and we're LOVING IT! The shapes and pictures of the bottle encouraged conversation about the animals, the green bubble bath was a lot of fun (without the mess for mum!) and now she rushes to wash her hands quacking on the way..Indy has very sensitive skin and left no irritation. Indy loved the foam texture and described it as 'bubble cream' (what kid doesn't love bubbles?!)..will definitely recommend…
washy
A HIPP Customer
Product is good and wash is great. But scent could have done better. Kids like animal theme bath set over all of product is good and good on sensitive skin.
great bath wash
A HIPP Customer
Was great for my son at bath time! Using a spine gets nice and bubbly. Soft and gentle on his skin. Doesn't dry his skin out. Will definitely be purchasing in future