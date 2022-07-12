We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hipp Kids Soft & Smooth All In One Wash 200Ml

Hipp Kids Soft & Smooth All In One Wash 200Ml
£2.75
£1.38/100ml

Product Description

  • Hipp Kids Soft & Smooth All In One Wash 200Ml
  • Learn more about our dermatologically approved, cruelty free, vegan and climate positive skincare range at hipp.co.uk
  • Our all-in-one wash brings lots of fun to bathtime while gently cleaning skin and hair. And because our gentle skincare range is specially made to be kind to sensitive skin your little seal's skin will love it too. Simply squeeze a little into your hands, lather, gently massage into skin and hair, rinse out and play.
  • Our gentle skincare range with organic almonds has been specially developed for sensitive baby skin, with no alcohol, microplastics or allergenic fragrances (no synthetic polymers, and in accordance with cosmetics regulation).
  • With organic almonds for sensitive baby skin
  • Our seal makes bathtimes fun for little ones
  • No alcohol, microplastics or allergenic fragrances (no synthetic polymers, and in accordance with cosmetics regulation)
  • Dermatologically approved & pH skin neutral
  • Cruelty free & vegan (Animal testing for cosmetics is prohibited in the UK and EU)
  • Bottle and lid widely recycled
  • Our best care for sensitive skin, by Stefan Hipp
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Chloride, Panthenol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Anisate, Guar Hydroxy- Propyltrimonium Chloride, Glyceryl Oleate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply squeeze a little into your hands, lather, gently massage into skin and hair, rinse out and play.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Ltd,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Reading,
  • RG10 0SQ.

Return to

  • For help and advice, please visit hipp.co.uk, call 0800 298 4477 or email hello@hipp.co.uk
Net Contents

200ml ℮

155 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

influenster box

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

I think that it is great I gave it away as a gift and I definitely think its great the cute faces make it more fun for tiny kids during bath time think the one improvement is that i would make more of a variety but overall I am satisfied with this

All in one

4 stars

A HIPP Customer

Got this sent to review & My granddaughter loved it, her very own cute bottle of all in one wash.. cap easy enough for her to flip to open which she enjoyed doing, smells good tooHiPP Kids Soft & Smooth All-in-One Wash Seal 200ml

Amazing

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

Once again it's such a great idea to have such fun looking packaging! This all in one wash is with no tears formula, gentle, smells nice and leaves a fresh feeling after the bath. love it!

Gentle from head to toe

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

This is such a beautiful product. The silky smooth gel textured wash is a super all-in-one which saves you having to switch between a body wash and a shampoo as it really is gentle enough to use from head to toe, with a no tears formula. It has a light satiny soft lather which applies so smoothly to the little ones skin, making the skin feel soft and soothed, with a gorgeous delicate scent which lingers nicely on their skin. It also leaves a lovely freshness so they not only look clean, they really feel clean. We love that it's kind to even the most sensitive skin and is specifically designed for precious skin.

smooth and soft

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

The All -in-one wash is a really good product and so is the entire kids/toddler hipp range. Just like the name states, it makes the skin feel super smooth & soft and the bottle is just too adorable. Love how it looks on the bathroom shelve too.

Amazing

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

I loved using this on my child's. It's all in one wash and can be used on body as well as the hairs. The packaging is great and the product itself is really good. I am really satisfied

Brilliant product

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

My little boy and I both enjoyed using this. It comes in a cute container making my little know it's especially for him. When applied it becomes really foamy with a rich lather and it smells gorgeous. It can also be used for the hair too leaving it smelling fresh and clean. It especially has the no tears formula which makes it even better. Definitely recommend this and I will be buying it again!

got my seal of approval.

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

We've been trying the Hipp 'free from' range and we're LOVING IT! The shapes and pictures of the bottle encouraged conversation about the animals, the green bubble bath was a lot of fun (without the mess for mum!) and now she rushes to wash her hands quacking on the way..Indy has very sensitive skin and left no irritation. Indy loved the foam texture and described it as 'bubble cream' (what kid doesn't love bubbles?!)..will definitely recommend…

washy

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

Product is good and wash is great. But scent could have done better. Kids like animal theme bath set over all of product is good and good on sensitive skin.

great bath wash

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

Was great for my son at bath time! Using a spine gets nice and bubbly. Soft and gentle on his skin. Doesn't dry his skin out. Will definitely be purchasing in future

