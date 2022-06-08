We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bars 3X42g

Write a review
Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bars 3X42g
£ 3.50
£2.78/100g

1x bar = 42g

Energy
904kJ
218kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2152kJ 518kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed Nuts (57%) Protein Bar with Peanuts (57%) and Peanut Butter (4%)
  • KIND Protein bars are made with premium whole ingredients and a creamy, crunchy texture. It's a protein bar that doesn't taste like one. Our Crunchy Peanut Butter has the perfect blend of smooth peanut butter with the added crunch of whole peanuts for a tasty plant-based protein boost. Our Crunchy Peanut Butter Protein Bar is made with a mix of peanuts, almonds, and has 12G of plant protein.
  • 10g Of Plant Protein
  • Delicious & Nutritious Snack Bar - We never compromise on taste, our bars are always tasty and nutritious. The perfect blend!
  • #1 Ingredient Peanuts - Nuts are recommended as a part of a balanced diet, and they are our #1 ingredient
  • High Nut Content - All KIND bars contain whole nuts, they are the first ingredient & rich in healthy fats
  • High Nut Content - All KIND bars contain whole nuts, they are the first ingredient & rich in healthy fats
  • #1 Ingredient Almonds - Nuts are recommended as a part of a balanced diet, and they are our #1 ingredient
  • High Nut Content - All KIND bars contain whole nuts which are rich in healthy fats
  • High Fibre
  • Gluten Free - Suitable for Coeliacs
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Here at KIND®, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients. Kind® Protein bars combine tasty plant based ingredients to deliver a protein boost.
  • Ingredients you can see & pronounce
  • #1 Ingredient Peanuts
  • High Fibre
  • Gluten Free
  • 10g Plant Protein
  • Source of Protein
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Kosher - KD
  • Pack size: 126G
  • High Fibre
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Caramel Flavoured Coating (Chicory Root Fibre, Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring), Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Protein Crisps (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt), Glucose Syrup, Peanut Butter, Sea Salt, Emusifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3 Portion size: 42g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • KIND Snacks UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.
  • KIND Int. Ltd.,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • GB: KIND Snacks UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.
  • Get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
  • IE: KIND Int. Ltd.,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Get in touch at kindsnacks.ie

Net Contents

3 x 42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 42g(%*)
Energy2152kJ 518kcal904kJ 218kcal(11%)
Fat34g14g(20%)
of which saturates8.1g3.4g(17%)
Carbohydrate23g9.7g(4%)
of which sugars16g6.7g(7%)
Fibre14g5.9g
Protein23g10g(20%)
Salt0.59g0.25g(4%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazing product

5 stars

Really great tasting product and good value! Will buy again

