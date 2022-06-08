Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bars 3X42g

Amazing product
Really great tasting product and good value! Will buy again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2152kJ 518kcal
Peanuts, Caramel Flavoured Coating (Chicory Root Fibre, Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring), Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Protein Crisps (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt), Glucose Syrup, Peanut Butter, Sea Salt, Emusifier (Soya Lecithin)
Store in a cool, dry place
Portions per pack: 3 Portion size: 42g
Pack. Recyclable
3 x 42g ℮
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 42g
|(%*)
|Energy
|2152kJ 518kcal
|904kJ 218kcal
|(11%)
|Fat
|34g
|14g
|(20%)
|of which saturates
|8.1g
|3.4g
|(17%)
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|9.7g
|(4%)
|of which sugars
|16g
|6.7g
|(7%)
|Fibre
|14g
|5.9g
|Protein
|23g
|10g
|(20%)
|Salt
|0.59g
|0.25g
|(4%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
