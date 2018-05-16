We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Organix Limited Edition Choco Orange Soft Oat Bar 6X30g

Product Description

  • Organic choco orange soft oaty bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice, cocoa powder, orange oil and vanilla extract
  • Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com
  • Our choco orange soft oat bars for toddlers are packed with juicy raisins, wholegrain baked oats and a delicious zesty orange and choco flavour.
  • Soft, scrummy and deliciously fruity, our organic oat bars are the perfect snack for toddlers, in kids' lunchboxes or out on life's little adventures.
  • We use only the best organic ingredients to make our soft oat bars for toddlers, so they’re deliciously yummy as well as a great texture for little teeth. Suitable for babies aged 12 months+.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
  • EU Organic - CH-BIO-004, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C010395, www.fsc.org
  • Organix & No Junk Promise are Registered Trade Marks of Organix Brands Ltd.
  • Packed with fruit & oats
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • I'm organic
  • No junk promise
  • Nothing artificial
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Delicious zesty orange & choco flavour
  • Perfect for toddler on the go
  • Spark their love of great food
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain <strong>Oats</strong> 46.7%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 27.8%, Sunflower Oil 11.9%, Apple Juice Concentrate 10.9%, Cocoa Powder 2.5%, Orange Oil <0.1%, Vanilla Extract <0.1%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts, Soya and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see base

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made exclusively:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH25LT.
  • Organix c/o Semper AB,
  • Box 1101,

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 8000 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Net Contents

6 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per bar:
Energy1733kJ/413kcal520kJ/124kcal
Fat16g4.7g
of which saturates2.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate58g17g
of which sugars27g8.0g
Fibre5.2g1.6g
Protein7.5g2.3g
Sodium<0.01g<0.01g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food

Yum!

5 stars

Tastes good would have again.

