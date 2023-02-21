We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Salt Huckaback Neipa 4 X 440Ml

5(1)Write a review
Salt Huckaback Neipa 4 X 440Ml
£8.00
£4.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Huckaback
  • The name's quite a mouthful, much like the beer. Sharing the name of a loosely spun, absorbent fabric, our golden, juicy New England IPA is packed full of flavour.
  • With a winning combination of Mosaic, Ciara and Amarillo hops, expect a lemon sherbet aroma with strong notes of lemon verbena. Generously hopped, this hazy New England IPA is smooth and intensely fruity with a soft, pithy bitterness on the end.
  • Sit back and soak it in.
  • Craft Mastery.
  • Down to Earth Delivery.
  • Our name is Salt, after the pioneering industrialist who built the mill village we first called home. It was from here, we ventured out into the brewing world, equipped with only a single punchy vision - make great craft beer for everyone and do it our way.
  • Tired of following tradition, we go where our brewing instincts take us, shamelessly combining heritage and modern brewery craft, crossing styles, exploring new ingredients and producing many award-winners along the way.
  • When it comes to crafting beer and pursuing our own evolution, we're pushing on at pace. We're growing and so is our selection. There's now a whole world of great Salt craft beers just waiting for you to reach out and try. Don't thank us, like the beer, it's a pleasure.
  • Hazy
  • Juicy
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Oats, Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten For all allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

ABV

5.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store chilled.For best before see cut-out.

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.

Name and address

  • Salt,
  • 199 Bingley Road,
  • Saltaire,
  • BD18 4DH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Salt,
  • 199 Bingley Road,
  • Saltaire,
  • BD18 4DH,
  • UK.
  • WWW.SALTBEERFACTORY.CO.UK

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I've tried an awful lot of IPA's and this without

5 stars

I've tried an awful lot of IPA's and this without doubt is the best I know it's a bit pricey but its worth it !

