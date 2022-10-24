Malibu Watermelon Lemonade 250Ml

Refreshing watermelon hit!
I bought some of these for my partner who loves everything watermelon and this drink didn't disappoint. We took these on a long train journey and chilled them prior to travelling. Was the perfect blend of spirit and mixer and hit the refreshment spot on a long stuffy train journey.
What a drink
I really liked this drink, the combination of watermelon, lemonade and Caribbean rum mix well together for a nice refreshing drink. I really enjoyed it on ice. Would recommend.
A taste of the Caribbean
Great for a premixed drink. Nice and Refreshing, a taste of the Caribbean in a can!
Sweet drink
I really enjoyed pre mixed Malibu Watermelon and Lemonade. Its quite sweet and you can clearly taste watermelon in it. I would buy it again and looking forward to try different flavours.
I really liked this drink. The lemon lime and wate
I really liked this drink. The lemon lime and watermelon flavours all compliment the coconut flavour in the rum to make a very nice drink. Very refreshing with ice. Would recommend
Refreshing
This was a lovely and refreshing drink! I love how it’s sparkling with a hint off Malibu through it- will defiantly be buying again!
Delicious watermelon lemonade with an alcoholic ki
Delicious watermelon lemonade with an alcoholic kick. Perfect for a girl’s evening - it’s light, fruity and so enjoyable!
A good change
I don't usually drink Malibu, however this drink was delicious! It was very convenient and enjoyable.
This was tasty and refreshing, the coconut and wat
This was tasty and refreshing, the coconut and watermelon flavours really came through. Handy pre mix can, bought with a couple of other pre mixed cans and was surprised how much I enjoyed this as I’m not a big Malibu fan. I will buy more in the summer for BBQs and camping.
Bought this on an offer and found it incredibly en
Bought this on an offer and found it incredibly enjoyable. Not usually a fan of Malibu but will buy again!