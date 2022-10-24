We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Malibu Watermelon Lemonade 250Ml

4.8(42)Write a review
image 1 of Malibu Watermelon Lemonade 250Ml
£2.00
£8.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Watermelon and Lemon Lime Flavour Sparkling Mixed Drink with Caribbean Rum
  • A sparkling blend of Caribbean rum with watermelon and lemon lime flavours for a burst of summer sweetness. Malibu Watermelon & Lemonade cans are ideal for any occasion, whether you're having a summer BBQ at home, partying at a festival, or having a picnic in the park!
  • We've combined our new Malibu Watermelon flavoured rum with a refreshing lemonade to create these cans, perfect when the sun's setting and the good times are flowing. Recreate those holiday feels all year round and introduce a bit of sunshine to your drink!
  • Malibu's story goes back to 1982 when the creators were looking for a way to simplify the Pina Colada. The Caribbean rum base is produced at the West Indies Rum Distillery, a world renowned distillery founded in 1893. Every drop is filled with sun, music, beaches, parties, new friends, love, and adventures. Malibu is the world's favourite Coconut Rum, so it's no surprise that you'll find it in bars worldwide. As much Malibu loves the Pina Colada, there's so much more you can make with Malibu Coconut, and their other flavours and cans. Check out the Malibu Instagram @maliburumuk or website to get some cocktail inspiration and take your hosting game to the next level!
  • If you like our Malibu Watermelon & Lemonade cocktail can, you'll love some of our other flavours: Malibu & Pineapple, Pina Colada, Malibu & Cola, and Malibu & Fizzy Pink Lemonade! All of our cans are 100% vegan and Gluten Free, so you can enjoy them worry free!
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A sparkling blend of Caribbean coconut rum with watermelon and lemon lime flavours - the perfect burst of summer sweetness.

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See base of the can

Preparation and Usage

  • This cocktail can is best enjoyed chilled, drank either straight from the can or served up in your favourite glass with some ice and a wedge of lime. Refreshing taste has never been easier - simply grab a can, gather your friends and get the summer vibe started.

Distributor address

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5YG,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5YG,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.malibudrinks.com

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Values250ml:100ml:
Energy 696kJ/166kcal278kJ/66kcal
42 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Refreshing watermelon hit!

4 stars

I bought some of these for my partner who loves everything watermelon and this drink didn't disappoint. We took these on a long train journey and chilled them prior to travelling. Was the perfect blend of spirit and mixer and hit the refreshment spot on a long stuffy train journey.

What a drink

5 stars

I really liked this drink, the combination of watermelon, lemonade and Caribbean rum mix well together for a nice refreshing drink. I really enjoyed it on ice. Would recommend.

A taste of the Caribbean

5 stars

Great for a premixed drink. Nice and Refreshing, a taste of the Caribbean in a can!

Sweet drink

5 stars

I really enjoyed pre mixed Malibu Watermelon and Lemonade. Its quite sweet and you can clearly taste watermelon in it. I would buy it again and looking forward to try different flavours.

I really liked this drink. The lemon lime and wate

5 stars

I really liked this drink. The lemon lime and watermelon flavours all compliment the coconut flavour in the rum to make a very nice drink. Very refreshing with ice. Would recommend

Refreshing

5 stars

This was a lovely and refreshing drink! I love how it’s sparkling with a hint off Malibu through it- will defiantly be buying again!

Delicious watermelon lemonade with an alcoholic ki

5 stars

Delicious watermelon lemonade with an alcoholic kick. Perfect for a girl’s evening - it’s light, fruity and so enjoyable!

A good change

5 stars

I don't usually drink Malibu, however this drink was delicious! It was very convenient and enjoyable.

This was tasty and refreshing, the coconut and wat

4 stars

This was tasty and refreshing, the coconut and watermelon flavours really came through. Handy pre mix can, bought with a couple of other pre mixed cans and was surprised how much I enjoyed this as I’m not a big Malibu fan. I will buy more in the summer for BBQs and camping.

Bought this on an offer and found it incredibly en

5 stars

Bought this on an offer and found it incredibly enjoyable. Not usually a fan of Malibu but will buy again!

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

