We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kiddylicious Bbq Flavoured Lentil Rice Popped Hoop5x10g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Kiddylicious Bbq Flavoured Lentil Rice Popped Hoop5x10g
£2.50
£5.00/100g

Product Description

  • Popped barbeque flavoured lentil and rice snacks
  • Visit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range
  • Kiddylicious 3+ years snacks have been made especially with your little pre-schoolers in mind. Packed with lots of fruits and veggies, they'll provide the perfect top up for your growing little ones with lots of choice to crunch and munch. Perfect for munching off little fingers. Our playful Popped Hoops are air popped to the perfect crunch and are a source of protein.
  • Kids snacks, popped barbeque flavoured lentil and rice hoops
  • Perfect for munching off little fingers, Kiddylicious Popped Hoops are air popped to the perfect crunch instead of fried.
  • Made of lentils and rice, they are also a source of protein.
  • Amazing Taste is at The Heart of Everything We Create
  • Welcome to Kiddylicious where we create fun, tasty snacks for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers everywhere.
  • We understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little ones' development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future. That's why our snacks come wrapped in portion-controlled packs, ideal for at home or on the go to keep your little one going and growing.
  • For other tasty 3+ years snacks, have you tried our:
  • Kiddylicious Fruity Drops 3+ years
  • Kiddylicious Veggie Buttons 3+ years
  • Welcome to kiddylicious where we make yummy, nutritious snacks, perfect for weaning babies, tiny tummies and growing children.
  • We understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little one's development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future.
  • Our snacks come wrapped in portion-controlled packs so you give just the right amount. They're ideal for at home or on the go to keep your child going and growing.
  • Lentils sourced from EU and non-EU countries.
  • It's delicious
  • Source of protein
  • Packed with veggies
  • Popped Lentil & Rice Hoops for Little Finger Tummies!
  • Crunchy air popped barbeque flavoured lentil and rice hoops
  • Packed in snack-sized portions to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
  • Suitable for 3+ years
  • No gluten, nuts or egg
  • No artificial colours
  • No artificial flavours
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for coeliacs
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Popped Hoops (Lentil Flour (38%), Rice Flour (22%), Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser: E471 (to hold our little Hoops together)), Barbeque Flavour Seasoning (7%) (Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Spice (Smoked Paprika), Apple Powder, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Paprika Extract), High Oleic Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Milk, Mustard and Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Popped Hoops are specifically developed for children from 3 years. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • The Kids Food Company Ltd,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Kids Food Company Ltd,
  • PO Box 926,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 9JL,
  • UK.
  • kiddylicious.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

5 x 10g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g bag
Energy (kJ)1652165
Energy (kcal)39139
Fat (g)5.30.5
(of which saturates) (g)0.8<0.1
Carbohydrate (g)717.1
(of which sugars) (g)1.6<0.5
Fibre2.90.3
Protein141.4
Salt0.940.09

Safety information

KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Popped Hoops are specifically developed for children from 3 years. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

View all Baby & Toddler Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here