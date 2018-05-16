Kiddylicious Bbq Flavoured Lentil Rice Popped Hoop5x10g

Product Description
- Popped barbeque flavoured lentil and rice snacks
- Kiddylicious 3+ years snacks have been made especially with your little pre-schoolers in mind. Packed with lots of fruits and veggies, they'll provide the perfect top up for your growing little ones with lots of choice to crunch and munch. Perfect for munching off little fingers. Our playful Popped Hoops are air popped to the perfect crunch and are a source of protein.
- Kids snacks, popped barbeque flavoured lentil and rice hoops
- Perfect for munching off little fingers, Kiddylicious Popped Hoops are air popped to the perfect crunch instead of fried.
- Made of lentils and rice, they are also a source of protein.
- Amazing Taste is at The Heart of Everything We Create
- Welcome to Kiddylicious where we create fun, tasty snacks for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers everywhere.
- We understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little ones' development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future. That's why our snacks come wrapped in portion-controlled packs, ideal for at home or on the go to keep your little one going and growing.
- Welcome to kiddylicious where we make yummy, nutritious snacks, perfect for weaning babies, tiny tummies and growing children.
- We understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little one's development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future.
- Our snacks come wrapped in portion-controlled packs so you give just the right amount. They're ideal for at home or on the go to keep your child going and growing.
- Lentils sourced from EU and non-EU countries.
- It's delicious
- Source of protein
- Packed with veggies
- Popped Lentil & Rice Hoops for Little Finger Tummies!
- Crunchy air popped barbeque flavoured lentil and rice hoops
- Packed in snack-sized portions to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
- Suitable for 3+ years
- No gluten, nuts or egg
- No artificial colours
- No artificial flavours
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for coeliacs
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50G
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Popped Hoops (Lentil Flour (38%), Rice Flour (22%), Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser: E471 (to hold our little Hoops together)), Barbeque Flavour Seasoning (7%) (Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Spice (Smoked Paprika), Apple Powder, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Paprika Extract), High Oleic Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Milk, Mustard and Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Popped Hoops are specifically developed for children from 3 years. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Return to
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
- kiddylicious.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
5 x 10g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|1652
|165
|Energy (kcal)
|391
|39
|Fat (g)
|5.3
|0.5
|(of which saturates) (g)
|0.8
|<0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|71
|7.1
|(of which sugars) (g)
|1.6
|<0.5
|Fibre
|2.9
|0.3
|Protein
|14
|1.4
|Salt
|0.94
|0.09
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Popped Hoops are specifically developed for children from 3 years. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
