Olay Collagen Peptide 24 Day Serum 40ml

Reveal visibly stronger and glowing skin in 14 days with Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 day serum. Did you know that Collagen is an essential component of the skin supporting your skin’s structure? With age, actually as of your thirties, the amount of collagen in skin decreases, allowing the skin to show signs of fatigue. Olay’s Collagen Peptide24 day serum. is infused with Collagen Peptides that, unlike collagen molecules, are able to penetrate up to 10 layers deep into skin surface. Together with Vitamin B3, the formula works fast to boost your skin with intense hydration that lasts for 24H and works over time to smooth your skin’s texture & restore its protective barrier, for strong and glowing skin. Collagen Peptide24 serum formula absorbs quickly & leaves a non-greasy feel. It is fragrance free and free of dyes. Use Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 serum for 28 days. See true skin transformation. Olay Collagen Peptide24 face serum is suitable for daily use.

Olay Collagen Peptide24 day serum reveal strong and glowing skin in 14 days Unique formula with Collagen Peptide and Vitamin B3 Olay Collagen Peptide24 day serum, Olay's highest concentration in Collagen Peptides Intensely hydrates skin for 24 hours, smoothes skin texture & restores skin's protecte barrier Penetrates up to 10 layers deep into skin surface Designed without any artificial dyes, perfumes and oils. Suitable for daily use

Pack size: 40ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Niacinamide, Glycerin, Panthenol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Hydroxyacetophenone, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, PEG-100 Stearate, C13-14 Alkane, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol

Net Contents

40ml ℮