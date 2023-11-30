We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Adult Dog Mixed Selection In Gravy 12X400g

Tesco Adult Dog Mixed Selection In Gravy 12X400g

A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years.
At Tesco, we know that your dog is part of your family, and you want to give them the best. That's why we've worked with pet nutritionist experts to create a range of dog food, with good quality meat and fish, essential vitamins and minerals with 100% of the daily nutrients your dog needs at each life stage. For healthy, happy dogs that live life to the full.​ Made in the UKAdult Dog Mixed selection in Gravy 3 x with Beef 3 x with Lamb 3 x with Chicken 3 x with Turkey
Pack size: 4.8KG

Ingredients

Chunks in Gravy with Beef
Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Beef), Cereals, Minerals.

Chunks in Gravy with Chicken
Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals.

Chunks in Gravy with Lamb
Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Lamb), Cereals, Minerals.

Chunks in Gravy with Turkey
Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals.

Additives (for all varieties)
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1250 IU, Vitamin D3 250 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 2.5mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5mg.

Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 0.4g.

Analytical Constituents: Protein 7.5%, Crude fibre 0.5%, Fat content 5%, Inorganic matter 2%, Moisture 81%. Calcium 0.4%.

Calories: 92 per 100g.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

12 x 400g (4.8Kg)

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Number of uses

12 Servings

