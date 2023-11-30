Tesco Adult Dog Mixed Selection In Gravy 12X400g

A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years.

At Tesco, we know that your dog is part of your family, and you want to give them the best. That's why we've worked with pet nutritionist experts to create a range of dog food, with good quality meat and fish, essential vitamins and minerals with 100% of the daily nutrients your dog needs at each life stage. For healthy, happy dogs that live life to the full.​ Made in the UK Adult Dog Mixed selection in Gravy 3 x with Beef 3 x with Lamb 3 x with Chicken 3 x with Turkey

Pack size: 4.8KG

Ingredients

Chunks in Gravy with Beef

Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Beef), Cereals, Minerals. Chunks in Gravy with Chicken

Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals. Chunks in Gravy with Lamb

Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Lamb), Cereals, Minerals. Chunks in Gravy with Turkey

Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals. Additives (for all varieties)

Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1250 IU, Vitamin D3 250 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 2.5mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5mg. Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 0.4g.



Analytical Constituents: Protein 7.5%, Crude fibre 0.5%, Fat content 5%, Inorganic matter 2%, Moisture 81%. Calcium 0.4%.



Calories: 92 per 100g.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

12 x 400g (4.8Kg)