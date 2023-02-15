We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Pink Pickled Slaw 340G

2.2(5)Write a review
£1.50
£0.75/100g DR.WT

Each 50g serving

Energy
84kJ
20kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 168kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded red cabbage, carrot and onion pickled in white wine vinegar.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

200g

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (50g)
Energy168kJ / 40kcal84kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.9g4.0g
Sugars7.2g3.6g
Fibre2.3g1.2g
Protein0.7g0.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Awful might as well just be vinegar

1 stars

Nice

5 stars

Really nice- exactly what was expected. Nearly didn’t buy this based on the other reviews. Definitely not too strong in my opinion.

Unpleasant alone but ok as an ingredient.

3 stars

Better described as rather soggy red cabbage in overpoweringly strong vinegar without a trace of "fire", this heavily discounted pickle is not overly pleasant so the reason for the discount is easily understood. However, as a child in the 50s I loved the now defunct Pan Yan pickle stirred into mashed potato. The old habit led me to mix this pickled into mashed potato. Perfect.. So I ordered some more. Other bizarre uses may exist.

I was really looking forward to this but it's real

1 stars

I was really looking forward to this but it's really NOT good! It just overwhelmingly tastes of alcohol and vinegar. Now I know its obviously pickled and contains white wine vinegar but take it from a girl who will devour pickled gherkins or a jar twice the size of pickled red cabbage and apple (Polish aisle) this is not your typical pickled cabbage taste. Literally liked someone has poured the cheapest white wine possible on shredded cabbage and jarred it. This also is my first ever review so it must be bad.

Disgusting. Avoid.

1 stars

