Soreen 5 Fruit & Vegmms Blackberry & Beetroot Bake 150G

Product Description
- Soreen 5 Fruit & Vegmms B/Berry & B/Root Bake 150g
- With Soreen Fruit & Veg-mmms it's never been easier to squidge more fruit and veg into your little one's diet! Packed with the goodness of berry & beetroot (not that they'd know!), they're deliciously sweet and bursting with yummy flavours. With 5 individually wrapped mini loaves per pack, eating fruit and veg has never been easier or tastier, it's no wonder Soreen Fruit & Veg-mmms are loved by kids and approved by grown-ups!
- High in fruit and veg
- Under 100 calories each
- Loved by kids, approved by grown-ups!
- Support the Change4Life ‘Good Choice' campaign
- Source of fibre
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 150G
