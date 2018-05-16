We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Snacksters Big Stack Burger 204g

Snacksters Big Stack Burger 204g
£ 1.50
£7.36/kg

New

Product Description

  • A double sliced white bread bun containing 2 cooked seasoned beef and chicken burgers and a slice of processed cheese, served with a sachet of burger sauce.
  • Recycle
  • Snacksters® is a registered trade mark of Summit Foods Ltd.
  • Pack size: 204G

Information

Ingredients

Sesame Seeded Bun: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Sesame Seeds, Vegetable Oils (Palm and Rapeseed), Salt, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471; Preservative: E282; Flour Treatment Agent: E300, Cooked Burgers (50%): Beef (49%), Chicken (37%), Beef Fat, Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Seasoning (Dextrose, Wheat Protein, Salt, Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium, Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Onion Powder, Onion Extract), Soya Protein, Beef Connective Tissue, Humectant: E326; Salt, Chicken Fat, Burger Sauce (7%): Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Drained Gherkins, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Concentrated Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Cornflour, Modified Maize Starch, Mustard Flour, Acidity Regulator: E260; Preservative: E202; Dill Weed Oil, Processed Cheese Slice (6%): Cheese (Milk), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Butter (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E452, E339; Natural Cheese Flavouring (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Proteins, Colours: E160a, E160c

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Best before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18ºC. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.For Best Before See Side of Pack

Warnings

  • WARNING INSTRUCTIONS
  • Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
  • Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.

Name and address

  • Summit Foods,
  • 170 Walton Summit Road,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 8AH.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Snacksters® Range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return this carton stating where and when you purchased the pack.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Summit Foods,
  • 170 Walton Summit Road,
  • Bamber Bridge,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 8AH.

Net Contents

204g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas Sold Per 100g (as consumed)as Sold Per Big Stack Burger (as consumed)
Energy 1218kJ / 291kcal2484kJ / 595kcal
Fat 16g33g
of which saturates 5.6g11g
Carbohydrate 22g44g
of which sugars 4.0g8.2g
Fibre 1.4g2.8g
Protein 14g28g
Salt 1.68g3.40g

Safety information

Safety information

WARNING INSTRUCTIONS Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain. Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

