Snacksters Big Stack Burger 204g
Product Description
- A double sliced white bread bun containing 2 cooked seasoned beef and chicken burgers and a slice of processed cheese, served with a sachet of burger sauce.
- Snacksters® is a registered trade mark of Summit Foods Ltd.
- Pack size: 204G
Ingredients
Sesame Seeded Bun: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Sesame Seeds, Vegetable Oils (Palm and Rapeseed), Salt, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471; Preservative: E282; Flour Treatment Agent: E300, Cooked Burgers (50%): Beef (49%), Chicken (37%), Beef Fat, Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Seasoning (Dextrose, Wheat Protein, Salt, Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium, Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Onion Powder, Onion Extract), Soya Protein, Beef Connective Tissue, Humectant: E326; Salt, Chicken Fat, Burger Sauce (7%): Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Drained Gherkins, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Concentrated Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Cornflour, Modified Maize Starch, Mustard Flour, Acidity Regulator: E260; Preservative: E202; Dill Weed Oil, Processed Cheese Slice (6%): Cheese (Milk), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Butter (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E452, E339; Natural Cheese Flavouring (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Proteins, Colours: E160a, E160c
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Best before is a guideline only. Keep frozen at -18ºC. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.For Best Before See Side of Pack
Warnings
- WARNING INSTRUCTIONS
- Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
- Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.
Name and address
- Summit Foods,
- 170 Walton Summit Road,
- Bamber Bridge,
- Preston,
- PR5 8AH.
- Guarantee
- Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Snacksters® Range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return this carton stating where and when you purchased the pack.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
204g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as Sold Per 100g (as consumed)
|as Sold Per Big Stack Burger (as consumed)
|Energy
|1218kJ / 291kcal
|2484kJ / 595kcal
|Fat
|16g
|33g
|of which saturates
|5.6g
|11g
|Carbohydrate
|22g
|44g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.8g
|Protein
|14g
|28g
|Salt
|1.68g
|3.40g
Safety information
