Gro Sure Fast Acting Lawn Seed 390G 13Sqm

Gro Sure Fast Acting Lawn Seed 390G 13Sqm

Gro Sure Fast Acting Lawn Seed 390G 13Sqm
Gro-Sure Fast Acting Lawn Seed has an improved blend of quality, fast acting varieties specially crafted for a quick establishment. The seed includes bird deterrent dressing and varieties that geminate in colder conditions.
H23.9cm x W14cm x D6.9cm
Germination success in colder conditions (+7°C)With bird deterrent dressingQuicker lawn establishment
Pack size: 390G

Net Contents

390g

Preparation and Usage

Always read the product label before use. For full safety information please see the product Safety Data Sheet (SDS). Lawn seed may be sown from March to September, when the soil temperature is consistently around 7—18°C.Clear away any debris and remove/kill weeds before sowing. In dry conditions, water the soil thoroughly the day before sowing.New Lawn (or Patch Repair)Dig over the soil to a depth of 20-25cm and break down any lumps. Firm the soil by treading it down.Level out using a rake, creating a flat and even surface.Shake the box to mix the contents and apply at a rate of 30 grams per square metre.Revitalising Existing LawnMow the lawn closely. Rake or scarify the area to open up the soil surfaceFill any shallow holes with Westland Lawn & Turf Dressing and level out.Shake the box to mix the contents and apply at a rate of 25 grams per square metre.After SowingLightly rake to incorporate the seed into the soil. Walk over or roll the sown area to press the seed into the soilWater the area thoroughly using a fine-rose watering can or sprinkler, taking care not to wash the seeds away.In dry conditions, water daily to maintain soil moisture levels until seed germinates and establishes.Do not use weed killers or strong fertilisers on new lawns and always read the product label before use.Children and pets need NOT be excluded from treated areasWash hands and exposed skin after use.Gloves are recommended when handling this productUse contents within season of purchase

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

