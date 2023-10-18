We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Crockpot 3.7L Slow Cooker
image 1 of Crockpot 3.7L Slow Cookerimage 2 of Crockpot 3.7L Slow Cookerimage 3 of Crockpot 3.7L Slow Cooker

Crockpot 3.7L Slow Cooker

No ratings yet
Write a review

£26.00

£26.00/each

Crockpot 3.7L Slow Cooker
Create delicious, nutritious home-cooked meals with this Crock-Pot 3.7L Slow Cooker. Cooking meals has never been easier: maximum flavour, minimum effort.Removable stoneware ceramic bowl - ideal for serving at the table and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaningWith some quick prep in the morning, you can enjoy a beautiful, flavoursome homemade meal in the evening: from casseroles and soups to succulent pulled pork, tasty tagines, indulgent chocolate pudding and much, much more. Let Crock-Pot do the hard work, while you get on with your day. It's also economical: the slow cooking process tenderises cheaper cuts of meat, and because you're not having to heat your whole oven to cook your dish, it saves energy too. The 3.7 litre capacity is the ideal size for couples and smaller families.After cooking, the removable stoneware pot can be taken straight to the table for serving, and if you have leftovers, it can also be stored in the fridge or freezer. For added versatility the pot is oven-safe and both the pot and removable lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. A selection of recipes is included to get you started along with a few handy slow cooking hints & tips.
3 Heat settings: low, high and keep-warmOven-safe bowl - great for browning a roast or a cheese-topped dish
View all Kitchen Appliances

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here