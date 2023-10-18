Crockpot 3.7L Slow Cooker

Create delicious, nutritious home-cooked meals with this Crock-Pot 3.7L Slow Cooker. Cooking meals has never been easier: maximum flavour, minimum effort. Removable stoneware ceramic bowl - ideal for serving at the table and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning With some quick prep in the morning, you can enjoy a beautiful, flavoursome homemade meal in the evening: from casseroles and soups to succulent pulled pork, tasty tagines, indulgent chocolate pudding and much, much more. Let Crock-Pot do the hard work, while you get on with your day. It's also economical: the slow cooking process tenderises cheaper cuts of meat, and because you're not having to heat your whole oven to cook your dish, it saves energy too. The 3.7 litre capacity is the ideal size for couples and smaller families. After cooking, the removable stoneware pot can be taken straight to the table for serving, and if you have leftovers, it can also be stored in the fridge or freezer. For added versatility the pot is oven-safe and both the pot and removable lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. A selection of recipes is included to get you started along with a few handy slow cooking hints & tips.