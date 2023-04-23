Tesco Deco 4 Slice Toaster

An essential in any kitchen, the Tesco Deco 4-slice Stainless Steel Toaster is both stylish and practical. Get perfect toast every time with 6 heat settings and automatic centering action while the anti-jam function reduces the risk of any accidents. The 4-slice toaster also boasts a defrost function, so you can toast bread straight from the freezer. The reheat button means you can heat up cold toast without burning it and there's a cancel button too, in case you need to cut the cycle short. Matching Tesco Deco Kettle available.

GB H22.6cm x W32.2cm x D31.6cm Product H21.1cm x W29.7cm x D28cm