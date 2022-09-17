Russell Hobbs Honeycomb Kettle - Grey

Bringing you a new textured design at a price you can afford, this grey kettle has a honeycomb-inspired design and stainless steel accents. With a 1.7-litre capacity jug, it's big enough to make up to 6 cups, it also boils one cup (235ml) in just 43 seconds. The rapid boil feature also means that you can become more energy efficient and save up to 66% energy when making one cup of water vs one litre. The perfect pour spout prevents any splashes and spills - making a cuppa has never been easier.

H24cm x W21.9cm x D16.1cm