Russell Hobbs Honeycomb Kettle - Grey

Russell Hobbs Honeycomb Kettle - Grey

5(2)
£30.00

Russell Hobbs Honeycomb Kettle - Grey
Bringing you a new textured design at a price you can afford, this grey kettle has a honeycomb-inspired design and stainless steel accents. With a 1.7-litre capacity jug, it's big enough to make up to 6 cups, it also boils one cup (235ml) in just 43 seconds. The rapid boil feature also means that you can become more energy efficient and save up to 66% energy when making one cup of water vs one litre. The perfect pour spout prevents any splashes and spills - making a cuppa has never been easier.
H24cm x W21.9cm x D16.1cm
1.7l Capacity Plastic Textured KettleInternal Rapid Boil 1/2/3 cup markersBoil dry protection - automatically switches off when the kettle is empty
