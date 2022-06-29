Russell Hobbs Honeycomb Kettle - White Up to 3 Years Guarantee* *Register online for an extra year Save up to 66% energy*** ***Boiling 1 cup (235ml) vs 1 litre.

Boils 1 cup** in 43 seconds **1 cup is equal to 235ml of water.

Model No: 26050 220-240V~50/60Hz 2520-3000W 930g Kettle Russell Hobbs and the RH logo are Registered Trade Marks of Spectrum Brands, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries. © 2019 Spectrum Brands, Inc.

1.7l textured plastic kettle with blue illumination 3kW Internal 1/2/3 cup makers for faster boiling and energy saving options Push botton lid Removable washable anti scale filter 360° base with integrated cord storage Perfect pour spout prevents water drips Gives a precise single stream when pouring, even to the last few drops No mess

Produce of

Made in China to the specifications of Spectrum Brands, Inc.