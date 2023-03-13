We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Decktgr21 Deco Kettle

Tesco Decktgr21 Deco Kettle

2.3(3)
£25.00

£25.00/each

Tesco Decktgr21 Deco Kettle
The Tesco Deco Kettle's 1.7L capacity and simple operation make it ideal for fuss-free hot drinks. Simply flick the on/off switch, which features a blue light indicator which tells you when the water is ready.The 3.0kW kettle features overheat protection that cuts the power if the kettle is empty and preventing any damage.Keep the kettle free from limescale buildup with the removable limescale filter, which can be washed clean. The cord storage keeps your worktop free from clutter when the kettle is not in use.Matching Tesco Deco 4-Slice Toaster available.
GB H21.8cm x W23.8cm x D18cmProduct H26.19cm x W23cm x D16.43cm
1.7L Stainless steel cordless kettle360 degree base with cord storageRemovable filter and overheat protection

