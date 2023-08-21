Breville Vin438 Powersteam Advanced 3000W Iron

40g/min variable steam and 220g/min steam shot powers easily through tough creases to get through your ironing pile in no time Easy-fill design prevents spills and speeds up re-filling, with a large 300 ml water tank for fewer trips to the sink The Breville Powersteam iron, crafted with deep navy and polished brass finishes, brings a touch of style to your chores. The 40g/min variable steam and 220g/min steam shot tackles even the toughest creases. As well as great ironing performance, the Powersteam iron boasts a variety of features designed to make your life easier. The Safe-Store heat indicator tells you when your iron is cool enough for storage and handling, reducing the risk of accidents. This superb iron is completed by little things, with anti-scale and anti-drip technology ensuring that it will fulfil your ironing needs for years to come. Self-cleaning technology also prevents the damaging build-up of lime scale, so no matter what your water type is your iron will always perform at its best.