Breville Vin438 Powersteam Advanced 3000W Iron

£50.00

£50.00/each

40g/min variable steam and 220g/min steam shot powers easily through tough creases to get through your ironing pile in no timeEasy-fill design prevents spills and speeds up re-filling, with a large 300 ml water tank for fewer trips to the sinkThe Breville Powersteam iron, crafted with deep navy and polished brass finishes, brings a touch of style to your chores. The 40g/min variable steam and 220g/min steam shot tackles even the toughest creases. As well as great ironing performance, the Powersteam iron boasts a variety of features designed to make your life easier. The Safe-Store heat indicator tells you when your iron is cool enough for storage and handling, reducing the risk of accidents. This superb iron is completed by little things, with anti-scale and anti-drip technology ensuring that it will fulfil your ironing needs for years to come. Self-cleaning technology also prevents the damaging build-up of lime scale, so no matter what your water type is your iron will always perform at its best.
Vertical steam system allows you to freshen up hanging garmentsIdeal for suits and delicate items
