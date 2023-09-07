Breville Vin413 Supersteam 2600W Ceramic Iron

40g/min variable steam and 190g/min steam shot powers easily through tough creases to get through your ironing pile in no time Easy-fill design prevents spills and speeds up re-filling, with a large 300 ml water tank for fewer trips to the sink The Breville SuperSteam iron, crafted with deep navy and polished brass finishes, brings a touch of style to your chores, as well as 40g/min variable steam and a powerful 190g/min steam shot to tackle even the toughest creases. As well as great performance, the SuperSteam iron boasts a variety of features designed to make your life easier. The Safe-Store heat indicator tells you when your iron is cool enough for storage and handling for extra safety. The self-cleaning function prevents the damaging build-up of limescale, plus an anti-scale filter and anti-drip feature ensure your steam iron always performs at its best.