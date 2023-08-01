Tower Cord/Cordless

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whether you want the freedom of cordless ironing or prefer the corded operation from a suitable power outlet, this Tower CeraGlide 2-in-1 steam iron provides you with the operation to use it both ways. Contributing a powerful performance thanks to its 2400W output, this iron heats up in less than 30 seconds and provides a 120g/minute steam output and a 150g/minute steam shot to target and eliminate stubborn creases. From soft silks to thick wool, the CeraGlide multi-layered ceramic soleplate glides over all fabrics to gently iron out wrinkles with minimal effort needed. Featuring anti-drip during low temperature operation, an anti-calc function to prevent limescale build-up and a self-cleaning setting for hassle-free maintenance, this iron comes with a prolonged lifespan. Complete with a measuring cup for ease of refilling at any time. Comes with 3 years warranty.
H17.6cm x W33cm x D14.3cm
Cordless design offers complete freedom of movement when ironingVariable steam function with spray for versatile ironing120gm steam / 150gm burst for easy crease removal
