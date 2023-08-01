Tower Cord/Cordless

Whether you want the freedom of cordless ironing or prefer the corded operation from a suitable power outlet, this Tower CeraGlide 2-in-1 steam iron provides you with the operation to use it both ways. Contributing a powerful performance thanks to its 2400W output, this iron heats up in less than 30 seconds and provides a 120g/minute steam output and a 150g/minute steam shot to target and eliminate stubborn creases. From soft silks to thick wool, the CeraGlide multi-layered ceramic soleplate glides over all fabrics to gently iron out wrinkles with minimal effort needed. Featuring anti-drip during low temperature operation, an anti-calc function to prevent limescale build-up and a self-cleaning setting for hassle-free maintenance, this iron comes with a prolonged lifespan. Complete with a measuring cup for ease of refilling at any time. Comes with 3 years warranty.

H17.6cm x W33cm x D14.3cm