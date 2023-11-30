We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tefal Total Aluminium 28Cm Wok

Tefal Total Aluminium 28Cm Wok

£23.00

£23.00/each

Tefal Total Aluminium 28Cm Wok
Suitable for all hobs including induction with a thermo Fusion Induction. base that distributes heat evenly for quick and predictable results.Thermo Signal™ technology indicates the ideal starting cooking temperature to guaranteeperfect texture, colour and taste for delicious full-flavored meals every day100% safe non-stick coating : 0% PFOA, 0% lead, 0% cadmium** Stricter controls than those required by current food contact regulations. No lead no cadmium (no Pb no Cd) means no intentional addition of Pb and Cd in the coatings. No migration at a level of 0.005 mg/kg.Tefal Total Non-Stick pans feature Titanium non-stick coating which ensures great durability and effortless clean-up. The newly designed Thermo-Signal™ is our clearest ever way to indicate that the pan is at the right temperature to start cooking. Total Non-Stick pans are compatible with all hobs including induction, our Durabase technology means the heat is distributed evenly so you won't get any surprise hotspots!
H12cm x W33cm x D50cm

Preparation and Usage

Dishwasher safe
