Tefal Total Aluminium 24Cm Frying Pan

Suitable for all hobs including induction with a thermo Fusion Induction. Base that distributes heat evenly for quick and predictable results.

Thermo-Signal™

Thermo-Signal™ technology indicates the ideal starting cooking temperature to guarantee perfect texture, colour and taste for delicious full-flavored meals every day

100% safe non-stick coating: 0% PFOA, 0% lead, 0% cadmium*

* Stricter controls than those required by current food contact regulations. No lead no cadmium (no Pb no Cd) means no intentional addition of Pb and Cd in the coatings. No migration at a level of 0.005 mg/kg.

Tefal Total Non-Stick pans feature Titanium non-stick coating which ensures great durability and effortless clean-up. The newly designed Thermo-Signal™ is our clearest ever way to indicate that the pan is at the right temperature to start cooking. Total Non-Stick pans are compatible with all hobs including induction, our Durabase technology means the heat is distributed evenly so you won't get any surprise hotspots!