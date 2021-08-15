We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Philips Pq206/18 Travel Shaver

4.7(9)
image 1 of Philips Pq206/18 Travel Shaver

£ 17.00
£17.00/each

  • Close cut system
  • Imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience.
  • Independently floating heads
  • Align the razor-sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
  • Self-sharpening blades
  • Self-sharpening blades last for up to two years.
  • Cordless battery shaver
  • Up to 60 minutes cordless shaving
  • H11.9cm (boxed) x W6.5cm (boxed) x D5.2cm (boxed)
  • For close, efficient shaving
  • Comfortably Close
  • Follows the curves of your face
  • Long lasting for up to 2 years
  • Self-sharpening blades

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Maintenance - Use of a cleaning brush and protective cap
9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

travel shaver

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

cheap and lightweight travel shaver. 2AA batteries required, but lasts v long

cheap and reliable shaver

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

battery operated, very convenient for travels. priced very cheap too. product allows for a decently close shave.

Simple, easy to use shaver

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

this super low cost shaver is really simple yet functional. Just insert batteries and it's good to go. Just toggle between on and off, no frills. Still serving me well after daily use of 1 year.

The product has great features

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

The product is very quiet and will not disturb surrounding people sleeping.

Best travel shaver for angular faces.

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

I have used this product for about two years now as a travel shaver. The product is great and works today just as good as it worked when I first got it. The rotating heads give a nice shave with minimal irritation, and with the independently swiveling heads, the razor gives a clean shave even on my angular face, and around my Adam's apple. Smooth, clean shave. A bonus is that it does not require a charger, so it packs small. Run out of charge? Simply pop in two new AA batteries, available everywhere and cheap.

Design could be better

2 stars

Review from Philips Global

Unlike my other previous Philips shavers, this PQ 206/18 seems flimsy to the touch. Also the clear plastic that sits on top of the shaver doesn't sit well. It comes off easily. This model also lacks a cover case. So this shaver has no physical protection.

Best quality for price

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

Comfortable close dry shave Good for travelling and home

Long shaving even with rechargeable battery

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

It has been weeks after I bought the shaver and it still working without recharging the Nickel-metal hydride batteries.

Superb Quality

5 stars

Review from Philips Global

This is a true value for money product. If you want a smooth and clean looking shave with superb quality, then get this awesome shaver!

