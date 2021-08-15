Philips Pq206/18 Travel Shaver

travel shaver
Review from Philips Global
cheap and lightweight travel shaver. 2AA batteries required, but lasts v long
cheap and reliable shaver
Review from Philips Global
battery operated, very convenient for travels. priced very cheap too. product allows for a decently close shave.
Simple, easy to use shaver
Review from Philips Global
this super low cost shaver is really simple yet functional. Just insert batteries and it's good to go. Just toggle between on and off, no frills. Still serving me well after daily use of 1 year.
The product has great features
Review from Philips Global
The product is very quiet and will not disturb surrounding people sleeping.
Best travel shaver for angular faces.
Review from Philips Global
I have used this product for about two years now as a travel shaver. The product is great and works today just as good as it worked when I first got it. The rotating heads give a nice shave with minimal irritation, and with the independently swiveling heads, the razor gives a clean shave even on my angular face, and around my Adam's apple. Smooth, clean shave. A bonus is that it does not require a charger, so it packs small. Run out of charge? Simply pop in two new AA batteries, available everywhere and cheap.
Design could be better
Review from Philips Global
Unlike my other previous Philips shavers, this PQ 206/18 seems flimsy to the touch. Also the clear plastic that sits on top of the shaver doesn't sit well. It comes off easily. This model also lacks a cover case. So this shaver has no physical protection.
Best quality for price
Review from Philips Global
Comfortable close dry shave Good for travelling and home
Long shaving even with rechargeable battery
Review from Philips Global
It has been weeks after I bought the shaver and it still working without recharging the Nickel-metal hydride batteries.
Superb Quality
Review from Philips Global
This is a true value for money product. If you want a smooth and clean looking shave with superb quality, then get this awesome shaver!