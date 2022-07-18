Belkin 20W Usb-C Wall Charger

This compact 18-watt or 20-Watt wall charger with USB-Power Delivery means fast charging for your USB-PD-enabled devices. Supports Fast Charge for iPhone to charge iPhone 8 or later from zero to 50% in 30 minutes and other smartphones/ tablets at optimal speeds.* Purposefully designed to be travel-friendly, this pocket-sized charger easily fits to any environment at home or when you're out and about. A connected equipment warranty protects your devices for added peace of mind. To learn more about the wonders of fast charge, visit the USB-PD Fast Charging page at our Resource Center. With 20W and USB-Power Delivery on board, this charger supports Fast Charge to charge your iPhone battery from 0-50% in only 30 minutes, and other compatible devices at optimal speeds. Belkin 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger

H5.23cm x W4.9cm x D5.03cm