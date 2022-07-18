We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Belkin 20W Usb-C Wall Charger

£18.00

£18.00/each

Belkin 20W Usb-C Wall Charger
This compact 18-watt or 20-Watt wall charger with USB-Power Delivery means fast charging for your USB-PD-enabled devices. Supports Fast Charge for iPhone to charge iPhone 8 or later from zero to 50% in 30 minutes and other smartphones/ tablets at optimal speeds.* Purposefully designed to be travel-friendly, this pocket-sized charger easily fits to any environment at home or when you're out and about. A connected equipment warranty protects your devices for added peace of mind. To learn more about the wonders of fast charge, visit the USB-PD Fast Charging page at our Resource Center.With 20W and USB-Power Delivery on board, this charger supports Fast Charge to charge your iPhone battery from 0-50% in only 30 minutes, and other compatible devices at optimal speeds.Belkin 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger
H5.23cm x W4.9cm x D5.03cm
Fast charge with USB Power DeliveryThe Belkin DifferencePioneer in innovation and technology for over 35 yearsExtensive testing procedures guarantee quality and durabilityOur products include smart circuitry to deliver optimal charging for connected devicesUSB-IF-certification ensures compatibility with accredited USB-C devicesSupports Fast Charge for iPhone
