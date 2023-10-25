Goojitzu Dc

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

DC Super Heroes and the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu have combined forces to bring you the ultimate line-up of the stretchiest, gooiest and squishiest Super Heroes ever - all ready to defeat evil and save the day!Every DC Super Hero has a unique goo filling. Including: Super Stretchy Goo, Super Gooey filling and Super Squishy filling.You can squish, stretch and squeeze your Goo Jit Zu DC Heroes and they will always come back to their original shape! They can stretch up to 3 times their size!DC Super Heroes and the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu have combined forces to bring you the ultimate line-up of the stretchiest, gooiest and squishiest Super Heroes ever - all ready to defeat evil and save the day! Each DC Hero has a unique goo filling with a different texture and feel. All your favourite DC Super Heroes now have Super Goo powers like you have never seen before! Collect them all in their Hero Pack size including Batman, Superman and The Flash. Play with your favourite action heroes in a new GOOEY way and with No mess!These awesome toys are super durable. Squeeze, squish and stetch their arms, legs and bodies! Their amazing stretchy bodies can stretch up to 3 times their size and then return to their original shape and size! Discover a new way to play and save the day with these cool collectible DC Heroes of Goo Jit Zu! Please note this is an assortment. You will only receive one of the pictured designs. If you would like a specific design, please add this to the notes section at the checkout page.
H24.5cm x W19.5cm x D6.5cm

Lower age limit

3 Years

